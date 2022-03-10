Quay Miller, CU Buffs women focusing on improvement in off week

Quay Miller has put together an impressive season for the Colorado women’s basketball team, and it was no surprise when she won the Pac-12’s sixth player of the year award.

Last week at the conference tournament, however, Miller didn’t play up to her standard.

“I wasn’t pleased with my performance, just because I know that I contribute to the team and them missing that from me, it hurt us,” Miller said. “I can’t have games like that.”

Getting Miller back on track is one of several areas of emphasis for the Buffs (22-8) as they take this week off from games to prepare for the NCAA Tournament.

This season, Miller has averaged 10.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game and ranks second on the team in both categories while coming off the bench. She posted nine points and seven rebounds against her old team, Washington, in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament.

She followed that up, however, with three points and three rebounds in a 45-43 quarterfinal victory against Arizona. Then, she had just two points and two rebounds in a 71-45 semifinal loss to Stanford.

“I have to be able to find my rhythm as soon as I get in the game and make plays on defense as soon as I get in the game,” she said. “That’s on me, but my teammates have been nothing but there for me. Like, ‘We need you, you got this.’ … There’s nothing else that they can do about it. It’s just me focusing on being good at the things that I am good at, or great.”

Miller has been one of CU’s best and most consistent players this season and she said last week’s games will motivate her for the NCAA Tournament. The Buffs are expected to be in the 68-team field, with the first round scheduled for March 18-19.

“It’s frustrating,” she said of her last two games, “and I think that my teammates and I fuel off our frustrations. So instead of getting down or feeling bad for ourselves, I’m just like, ‘OK, my team’s waiting for me to get started.’ So if anything, I do it more so for them than myself. If I have a good game, it’s because of them.”

As a team, the Buffs are focusing on their offense. During the three-game tournament, they made only 33.3 percent of their shots, including 29 percent from 3-point range.

For the season, the Buffs rank last in the Pac-12 in 3-point percentage (30.3) and 11th in free throw percentage (68.2).

Head coach JR Payne knows the Buffs have to shoot well to have a chance at advancing in the NCAA Tournament.

“All shooting, and finishing at the basket,” she said of the Buffs’ areas of emphasis this week. “We’re leaving probably eight to 12 points a game off the board at the rim. If you can get yourself looks at the rim, that’s actually good offense, but if you don’t make them, it doesn’t count for anything.”

CU did rack up 50 offensive rebounds during the Pac-12 Tournament, but had only 31 second-chance points to show for them.

“There are areas where we’re creating opportunities for ourselves that would put you at 60 instead of 45 very quickly, but we have to capitalize on those areas,” Payne said. “I have a whole list of things we need to work on in the next 10 days.”

Late-game execution is on that list, as well, as the Buffs have struggled to get the ball inbounds vs. pressure defense in recent games.

On the plus side, the Buffs have continued to play exceptional defense and they have dramatically improved their rebounding. CU out-rebounded all three opponents last week and has been even or plus on rebounding margin in nine of the last 10 games.

“Going into the UCLA weekend (Feb. 18-20), every game at that point was a must-win game and we really prioritized rebounding,” Payne said. “I think when we made it a priority and really focused on it … I think we realized that gives us a chance to be successful and so we’ve just continued to prioritize it.”

Although CU’s run in the Pac-12 Tournament didn’t end on a positive note, the Buffs are taking advantage of this week to get better and prepare for the next challenge.

“I think there’s always room for improvement,” Miller said. “We did make a good run, but the Stanford game really messed us up. That was a team we’ve been trying to get all season.

“But, I’m happy with the wins that we did get in the Pac-12 Tournament. Arizona was a huge win. I’m just happy with how the team performed and how the seniors approached the game and the maturity level that everyone was at.”