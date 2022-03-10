World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to Boulder with new organizers

In recent years, the pandemic has cramped the style of holiday festivities.

As luck would have it, The World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade will return to Downtown Boulder starting Sunday at noon, under the direction of new host Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Boulder Lodge No. 9.

“I’m most looking forward to this year having a fun, safe, event that returns to all the fun of years past and also sets the precedent for bigger, even more fun events in the future,” said Vice Grand Noble of the Odd Fellows, Jim Carr. “I’ve been attending the St. Patty Day events with my wife and kids for decades, including all the fun stuff inside Conor’s (Conor O’Neill’s Irish Pub) in the old days.”

The parade route is on 16th Street, between Pearl Street and Spruce Street, one block along the east side of The Odd Fellows Lodge, 1543 Pearl St.

According to Boulder legend, this tradition dates back to a time when patrons at the now-shuttered J.J. McCabe’s rose from their bar stools and decided to take an impromptu jaunt around the block in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

Over time, the event — spanning nearly four decades — was hosted by Conor O’Neill’s Irish Pub and Boulder Beer Company. With the Irish pub no longer in business and Boulder Beer shuttering its taproom, The Odd Fellows planned to take it over in March of 2020, only to have canceled it since due to coronavirus.

Now, organizers are excited for what will be an unforgettable comeback.

“This year, I’m even joining the Lawn Chair Brigade to march in the parade as an even more active participant,” Carr said.

The Lawn Chair Brigade — also known as Paddy O’Furniture Drill Team — brilliantly utilizes vintage foldable seats as props within dazzling routines. Decked out in green swag, wigs, feather boas and sometimes Leprechaun-inspired frocks, the quirky crew has been known to stomp, shuffle and sway to “Razzle Dazzle” and “We Will Shamrock You.”

“All the favorites will be returning, no additions, just the traditions and the only thing new is the location thanks to the fellas at Odd Fellows,” said longtime parade organizer Mary Rios.

Mask-wearing will be optional and attendees can look forward to seeing McTeggart Irish Dancers, hula dancers, live music, possibly a bike cruiser ride and more.

“The regular participants are always eager to confirm their entry well before we have confirmed the event,” Rios said. “Even before the ‘I’s are dotted and the ‘T’s are crossed on the invitation emails, a resounding ‘Yes, we are in’ can be found behind the inbox.”

A pack of Irish wolfhounds will start off the jovial stroll.

“I’m looking forward to the Irish eyes and smiles, dancers and bagpipers sharing the stage, hulas in March and the drill team making us laugh,” Rios said.

As COVID-restrictions start to loosen, organizers are hopeful about eventually expanding the celebration into an even larger spectacle of revelry and cheer.

“Odd Fellows plans to be not only the new home for the parade for years to come, but next year apply for street block party-type permits — like Conor’s used to do — and have beers in the streets and make this thing big and fun again,” Carr said.