CU Buffs men’s basketball notes: CU to request formal review of officiating in loss to UA

LAS VEGAS — Unlike his sermon the previous night bemoaning Colorado’s lack of NCAA Tournament consideration, Tad Boyle took a more reasoned approach to the free throw disparity that played a huge role in ending the Buffaloes’ run at the Pac-12 Conference tournament.

Others at CU weren’t quite as diplomatic.

Following the Buffs’ 82-72 loss against top-seeded Arizona in the conference semifinals, sources from CU’s athletic department told BuffZone the university will ask the Pac-12 to conduct an official review of the officiating Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Despite connecting on a season-high 16 3-pointers, the Buffs never led again after the midpoint of the first half in large part because of the Wildcats’ continuous trips to the free throw line. CU was charged with 21 fouls overall against just 14 for Arizona. The Wildcats certainly took advantage, going 24-for-25 at the line while the Buffs managed an 8-for-10 mark.

The foul issues did no favors to the Buffs’ interior defense, as starting forwards Jabari Walker and Evan Battey both were saddled with four fouls with more than 10 minutes remaining. Handcuffed from being too aggressive on the inside, CU was outrebounded 36-27 while Arizona posted a dominant 30-14 advantage on points in the paint.

Much of that paint damage was done by Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis, who went 9-for-14 with a game-high 20 points.

For his part, Boyle credited the formidable Arizona frontcourt, and not the free throw disparity, for the Buffs’ elimination from the tournament.

“They’re very well balanced. They’ve got a lot of weapons, so they don’t rely on any one guy,” Boyle said. “(Oumar) Ballo and (Christian) Koloko, when they’re in the middle of the lane and they are posting up, and we’re trying to front and we’re not allowed to get around and the fouls are called on us, you can’t guard them. There’s no way to guard them in the low post when they’re allowed to do that.

“We did not lose this game because of officiating. We lost maybe because of free throw shooting, but it wasn’t officiating. It was a totally different game officiating-wise today than it was in Boulder (against UA).”

Hot and cold

CU guard Keeshawn Barthelemy has balanced hot streaks with cold snaps the entire season. So it probably shouldn’t have been a surprise that the redshirt sophomore enjoyed a big night against the Wildcats.

After going 0-for-5 on 3-pointers during CU’s quarterfinal win against Oregon, Barthelemy was a huge reason why the Buffs kept pace with the high-scoring Wildcats for much of the night on Friday, as he went 4-for-5 on 3-pointers while posting 12 points.

Barthelemy’s four 3-pointers matched a career-high he set previously in a Feb. 5 home win against Oregon State.

One to forget

A year ago at this time, Buffs guard KJ Simpson was gearing up for his collegiate career at Arizona.

When former UA coach Sean Miller was let go, Simpson re-opened his recruiting and ultimately landed in Boulder. He enjoyed two huge performances against his would-be team during the regular season, scoring a season-high 17 points with four assists in CU’s road loss in Tucson on Jan. 13 and adding 13 points in the Buffs’ upset of the second-ranked Wildcats two weeks ago.

Unfortunately for Simpson, Friday was a much different story. Simpson went 0-for-5 on 3-pointers and 1-for-10 overall, recording his only bucket on a meaningless tally in the final seconds. He did go 5-for-6 at the free throw line with five assists and a season-high four steals, but he also was charged with five of CU’s 14 turnovers.

Simpson posted 11 assists in the two games in Vegas after ending the regular season with only eight assists over the final six games.

Second the motion

Perhaps not surprisingly, CU athletic director Rick George backed, and doubled downed on, Boyle’s Thursday postgame spiel lamenting the Buffs’ lack of NCAA Tournament bubble status.

“They absolutely deserve an NCAA Tournament bid,” George said before Friday’s defeat. “They’re 21-10. They beat Arizona who’s second in the country. We’re playing great basketball at this time of the year. And we’re shorthanded, the team has been. So I agree with Tad. I think there’s a bias, and hopefully they’ll take another look at what we’re doing. Because I think this team deserves to be in the tournament.”

Notable

CU track and cross country legend Jenny Simpson, Fairview alum Tom Chambers, and the rest of the 2022 Pac-12 Hall of Honor induction class were recognized during halftime…CU matched a season-high with 20 assists. Freshman guard Julian Hammond III recorded five of them for a season-high…The Buffs’ 16 3-pointers established a new program-high for a conference tournament game…Walker became the 13th CU player to collect 300 rebounds in a season. Now with 302 rebounds this year, Walker is tied with Cliff Meely (in the 1970-71 season) for the 12th-highest single-season total in team history…CU lost for the first time this season when scoring at least 70 points. The Buffs had been 17-0 when scoring at least 70.