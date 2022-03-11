Front Range Stage: ‘Hamilton’ in Denver, ‘Guys and Dolls’ at CU

Airness Comedy about a group of air guitarists who travel around and live out their dreams of glory, through March 13, CU Department of Theatre and Dance, University Mainstage, CU-Boulder; $22; cupresents.org.

Animal Farm Stage version of George Orwell’s biting satire, through May 21, Arvada Center for the Arts, 6900 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada; $45; arvadacenter.org.

Curtains Musical comedy whodunit that sends up murder mysteries set among a theater troupe, through March 12; Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown; $29-$56; coloradocandlelight.com.

Guys and Dolls Oddball musical comedy featuring hits like “Luck Be a Lady” and “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” through March 13, CU’s Eklund Opera, Macky Auditorium, 1595 Pleasant St., Boulder; $15-$46; cupresents.org.

Hamilton National tour of the groundbreaking musical, through March 27, DCPA, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $59-$499; denvercenter.org.

In the Upper Room World-premiere comedy about an African American family in the 1970s, through March 13, Denver Center Theatre Company, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $35-$79; denvercenter.org.

The Liar Adaptation of a French farce, through May 22, Arvada Center for the Arts, 6900 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada; $45; arvadacenter.org.

Little Women the Musical The adventures of four women in Civil War-era America, through March 31, Jesters Dinner Theatre, 214 Main St., Longmont; $17-$40; jesterstheatre.com.

Moon Over Buffalo Backstage farce about a mildly famous acting duo past their prime, through March 20, Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden; $17-$33; minersalley.com.

The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes An average man wakes up and discovers his life has become a musical, through April 23, BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Road, Boulder; $65-$70; bdtstage.org.

Nunsense The Little Sisters of Hoboken put on a show to raise money in this musical comedy, through March 27, Longmont Theatre Company, 513 Main St., Longmont; $32-$33; longmonttheatre.org.

One Way-Back Day Adaptation of African, Black, Gullah and GeeChee fairy tales and folklore, through March 19, The Catamounts, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $22.60-$56.60; thecatamounts.org.

The Other Josh Cohen Rock ‘n’ roll romantic musical comedy, through May 1, DCPA Theatre, Garner Galleria Theatre, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $45; denvercenter.org.

Rattlesnake Kate World-premiere musical about a woman who fought for her son, killing 140 snakes, through March 13, Denver Center Theatre Company, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $35-$79; denvercenter.org.

Shakespeare in Love Stage adaptation of the Oscar-winning film, through March 20, Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora; $20-$32; vintagetheatre.org.

Towards Zero Agatha Christie mystery thriller, through March 26, Firehouse Theater Company, John Hand Theater, 7653 E. 1st Place, Denver; $23-$25; firehousetheatercompany.com.

Coming soon

1776 Musical about the birth of America, March 18-April 3, Performance Now Theatre Company, Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood; $20; 303-987-7845.

Choir Boy Gospel musical about a gay student in conflict, April 22-May 29, Denver Center Theatre Company, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $30-$71; denvercenter.org.

Jersey Boys Musical that reveals the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, April 15-17, DCPA Broadway, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $35-$115; denvercenter.org.

Quixote Nuevo Tejano musical about becoming the hero of your own story, May 13-June 12, Denver Center Theatre Company, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $30-$69; denvercenter.org.

Heart Richard World-premiere comedy about Shakespeare’s complicated villain Richard III and all his fans, April 8-30, Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan St., Denver; name your price; buntport.com.

Theater of the Mind David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar-created immersive theater piece world premiere, Aug. 31-Dec. 18, DCPA, York Street Yards, 3887 Steele St., Denver; theateroftheminddenver.com.

Tootsie National tour of the musical based on the popular movie, March 29-April 10, DCPA Broadway, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $35-$115; denvercenter.org.

