Game day notes: Once frequent rivals at Pac-12 tourney, CU Buffs meet Arizona in semifinals

LAS VEGAS — It’s round three between Colorado and Arizona, this time with big stakes on the line in Vegas.

After powering past Oregon for an 80-69 win in the Pac-12 Conference quarterfinals on Thursday, the Buffaloes will continue fighting for their NCAA Tournament lives with a semifinal showdown against top-seeded Arizona on Friday night (7 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Network).

It was two weeks ago when the Buffs stunned the second-ranked Wildcats in a thrilling Senior Night setting at the CU Events Center.

The teams split their regular season series, with Arizona blowing open a four-point game at halftime with a 17-6 run to start the second half in a 76-55 Wildcats win in Tucson on Jan. 13. With a berth in Saturday’s conference title game at hand and the sting of that loss in Boulder still fresh, the Buffs are bracing for an Arizona team likely to be eager for a little payback.

“They’ll be ready to play the Buffs,” CU head coach Tad Boyle said. “They’ll be emotionally ready. They’ll be mentally ready. I know Tommy Lloyd, he’s a competitive dude and they have competitive players. We’re going to be ready too. That’s what makes this time of year so fun.”

It will be the first game between CU and Arizona in the Pac-12 tournament since 2018, but up until that point the Buffs faced the Wildcats six times in their first seven appearances in the Pac-12 tourney. CU won the first one in memorable fashion in the 2012 title game, but Arizona won each of the next five.

A glance at those CU-Arizona tournament showdowns:

Colorado 53, Arizona 51

2012 championship game

CU stole the spotlight in its first taste of the Pac-12 tournament, winning the program’s first conference tournament title and earning an NCAA Tournament berth for the first time in nine years. The Buffs received 14 points from Spencer Dinwiddie and 13 from Carlon Brown, but it was defense that brought home the hardware. The Buffs held Arizona to a .367 field goal percentage overall and an 0-for-7 mark on 3-pointers after halftime.

Arizona 79, Colorado 69

2013 quarterfinals

The Wildcats earned some revenge from the title game setback a year earlier, holding off the Buffs in the waning moments after a late CU rally whittle a 14-point UA lead down to two.

Arizona 63, Colorado 43

2014 semifinals

The Buffs limped to the finish line with Spencer Dinwiddie injured, and against the Wildcats they posted season-low totals in scoring and field goal percentage (.294).

Arizona 82, Colorado 78

2016 quarterfinals

The Buffs received a double-double from Josh Scott (16 points, 13 rebounds) and 19 points from George King, but a comeback attempt from a 21-point deficit fell short.

Arizona 92, Colorado 78

2017 quarterfinals

Derrick White went off for 31 points, but the Buffs allowed Arizona to shoot .556 overall with a 10-for-19 mark on 3-pointers.

Arizona 83, Colorado 67

2018 quarterfinals

George King scored 19 points in his final game with the Buffs. But with the other four players in the starting lineup all freshmen — McKinley Wright IV, Tyler Bey, Dallas Walton (a redshirt freshman), and Laz Nikolic — CU went 5-for-20 on 3-pointers with 15 turnovers.

Double-double man

CU senior forward Evan Battey posted a double-double against Oregon on Thursday, finishing with 19 points and a season-high 12 rebounds.

It was Battey’s first double-double of the season and eighth of his career. It had been nearly 14 months since Battey’s previous double-double — a 13-point, 12-rebound performance at home against Stanford on Jan. 16, 2021 — but in typical Battey fashion he was less concerned about his personal performance than helping the Buffs reach the league semifinals for the third time in four years.

“I don’t care, honestly. The win is the most important thing,” Battey said. “My rebounding, it’s just getting the ball. There’s no real secret to it.”

Notable

On Friday morning, Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin was one of 10 players named as a semifinalist for the Naismith Player of the Year award…Arizona is No. 2 in the NET rankings. CU is 70th…Battey needs six points to pass Pat Frink for 21st on CU’s all-time scoring list. Battey needs nine points to pass Alec Burks for 20th and 12 to pass King for 19th.