No. 23 CU lacrosse suffers first loss of season at No. 17 USC

The No. 23 Colorado Buffaloes suffered their first loss of the 2022 lacrosse season, falling to No. 17 USC on Friday, 11-7, at McAlister Field in Los Angeles

The Buffs were led by Sam McGee’s three goals, but she was the lone Buff who scored more than one as four other Buffs scored once. Colorado recorded 21 shots and put 19 on goal. USC’s goalkeeper Kait Devir made 12 saves, including four in the first quarter which kept Colorado scoreless in the opening frame.

Kelsey Huff led the Trojans with seven goals on 13 shots. USC put 26 of its 36 shots on goal which kept CU’s goalkeeper, Grace Donnelly, busy. She recorded a career-high 15 saves in the effort, surpassing her previous career-best of 13. The 15 saves tied the 13th most in CU single-game history.

The Buffs are now 5-1, while USC moved to 4-1.

The Buffaloes head to Tempe, Ariz., for a tilt against Arizona State on Sunday. The opening draw is set for noon.

USC 11, Colorado 7

Colorado 0 3 1 3 — 7USC 4 4 1 2 — 11

Goals — CU: McGee, Sam (3); Giordano, Katie (1); Zimmerman, Sydney (1); Willard, Chloe (1); Pence, Morgan (1); USC:  Huff, Kelsey (7); Vitale, Isabelle (2); Waters, Madison (1); Heaney, Ella (1).

Goalies — CU: Grace Donnelly 60-11-15; USC: Kait Devir 60-7-12

