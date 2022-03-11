Skip to content

Oregon’s Kelly Graves proud of JR Payne’s success with CU Buffs

CU coach has team on verge of first NCAA berth in nine years

Oregon coach Kelly Graves during the Pac-12 Tournament last week in Las Vegas. (Al Powers/Powers Imagery)
By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Sometimes a team will take on the personality of its coach and in a lot of ways, the Colorado women’s basketball team has been shaped by its head coach, JR Payne.

Oregon head coach Kelly Graves isn’t so sure the Buffaloes got their intensity on defense from Payne, however.

“You can put this in there: I don’t remember her playing this kind of defense,” Graves joked about his former player. “So when they say take on her personality? I don’t know if JR was ever what you call a lockdown defender.”

Payne laughed about that comment and added, “He’s right.”

OK, so maybe the Buffs (22-8) didn’t get their defensive mentality from Payne, but Graves has no doubt about Payne’s influence on a CU team that plays exceptional defense and is expected to be a part of the NCAA Tournament field for the first time in nine years. The 68-team tournament will be set on Sunday, and CU is currently projected by ESPN as a No. 10 seed.

Colorado head coach JR Payne during the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament on March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Al Powers/Powers Imagery)

Outside of Boulder, few people are as excited for Payne as Graves. He coached Payne at Saint Mary’s (Calif.) from 1997-1999 and had her on his staff at Gonzaga from 2000-05.

Payne has often referred to Graves as a father figure and the feeling is mutual, despite the two of them now coaching at rival schools in the Pac-12.

“I’m happy for her,” said Graves, whose Ducks (20-11) are projected as a No. 5 seed for the NCAA Tournament. “She’s worked really hard at it. When she wins, I feel like I win. That’s how much I think of her. That loss (on Feb. 23) we had at their place hurt, but knowing that it was to her it takes the sting off a little bit.

“She’s such a great person and I wouldn’t be where I’m at today without her. I’m as indebted to her as she might feel like she is me, to be honest with you.”

Graves was an assistant coach at Portland when he first met Payne. He recruited her out of high school. Although she chose to go to Saint Mary’s, Graves was impressed with her game.

“You could tell she was a really good player,” he said. “So I had to coach against her for two years when she was at Saint Mary’s. Then when the head job opens, I was fortunate enough to get it and then coach her for two years.”

With Graves as head coach and Payne as a first-team All-West Coast Conference guard, the Gaels went 26-7 and earned their first-ever trip to the NCAA Tournament in her senior year, in 1999.

After Graves was hired as head coach at Gonzaga in 2000, he asked Payne to join his staff because he saw her potential as a coach.

“What I saw was just somebody who had just an amazing personality, a love of the game,” he said. “Listen, in this business, it’s about recruiting and I could tell she was going to be a great recruiter because of just who she was. Then she was a hell of a player, so I knew she could teach our kids a bunch of things and if I needed help, she could actually go out and play.”

Payne has an engaging, friendly personality, but brings feisty competitiveness to her coaching with the Buffs. She was the same as a player and young assistant.

“Make no mistake about it, she’s a competitor,” Graves said. “There’s no question about that.”

Payne often calls Graves for advice, but he said he does the same with Payne. They’ve remained close in part because of who she is, Graves said.

“She never had a bad day and I just love those kinds of people,” he said. “No drama, no ups and downs. She’s just so consistent and always a smile, always happy, always sees the good in people and the good in every situation. Those people are hard to find.”

Graves said he doesn’t particularly enjoy facing his former players, but said he would love to one day work with Payne.

“Honestly, my dream would be to retire and go work with her,” he said. “I would love to work with her and be the old guy at the end of the bench that would watch some film and help her out, do her scheduling, that kind of stuff. I mean, she would be great to work with, just phenomenal.”

That day isn’t coming anytime soon, though. Graves has the train rolling at Oregon and he sees good things in CU’s future, as well, starting with next week’s NCAA Tournament.

“I’m really happy for all the success she’s had and it’s just the beginning,” he said. “She’s gonna get that thing even rolling more. Sometimes it just takes that one time, that first (NCAA) Tournament.”

