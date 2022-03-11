Peace Train: It’s time to bid nuclear power plants goodbye

As of January 2022, there were 435 operable nuclear power reactors in the world, with a combined electrical capacity of 388 gigawatts, according to Wikipedia. (One gigawatt can power 750,000 homes, for reference.)

There are 14 nuclear reactors in Ukraine at four different sites. One of these is the largest reactor in Europe, Zaporizhzhia, located in southeastern Ukraine on the banks of the Dnieper River, about 125 miles from the Donbas region. In 2020, it supplied over 20% of Ukraine’s power.

The 1986 Chernobyl disaster in northern Ukraine was the world’s most severe nuclear accident so far. And Zaporizhzhia is the nuclear power plant where a fire broke out on its grounds last week from Russian shelling that has now been put out, averting nuclear disaster. Whew.

But, what would have happened if it had truly caught fire?

First of all, nuclear reactors absolutely need electricity 24/7 according to Linda Pentz Gunter who edits and writes for “Beyond Nuclear International.” Any damage that caused a cessation of electricity would be disastrous for a nuclear power plant. Apparently, it is impossible for all of the workers at a plant to just walk away. People must always be there.

Each one of the 435 nuclear power plants in this world are huge, delicate and, in my opinion, deadly operations. When a reactor is in a “war zone,” God forbid, it is vulnerable (and we all are).

In a way, nuclear reactors are nuclear bombs just sitting out in the open. In Ukraine, there is an extreme danger right now. The plume of radiation from the Zaporizhzhia reactor if — it were damaged — would drift across Russia and Belarus.

There is a radioactive “sarcophagus” around the Chernobyl-closed nuclear power plant in northern Ukraine. “Cleanup” of the plant is scheduled to be completed by 2065. It is officially known as the Vladimir Lenin Nuclear Power Plant. The “exclusion zone” around it recently became the site of fighting by Russian and Ukrainian forces during the “Battle of Chernobyl” on Feb. 24.

Many people think that the use nuclear power is a way to take care of our world. However, with the nuclear industry’s history of radioactive leaks, accidents, the clear connection to nuclear weapons production — and the fact that production of electricity from splitting apart uranium atoms is an inherently unstable process liable at any moment to be out of control — it certainly doesn’t seem to be safe, clean or logical.

There is also the problem of nuclear waste and the fact that there is no place on earth where the waste from the nuclear reactors that produce nuclear power can be stored safely.

The intimate connection between nuclear power production and nuclear weapons is inescapable.

“Because nuclear weapons are designed to be the ‘Hammer of God’, the ultimate arbiter of power, any country that is under external threat will logically seek to develop nuclear weapons as a deterrent — which was their stated benefit and contribution to world peace,” according to Friends of the Earth who also point out the extremely polluting and dangerous mining and refining of uranium necessary to run nuclear plants and the thousands of tons of carbon dioxide the plants emit.

Let’s bid them all goodbye.