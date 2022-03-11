Top-seeded Arizona ends Pac-12 tourney run for CU Buffs

LAS VEGAS — The NCAA Tournament hopes already were dim for the Colorado men’s basketball team.

Arizona turned the lights out on that dream on Friday night.

The Buffaloes’ hopes of crashing the Big Dance ended with an 82-72 loss against the top-seeded Wildcats in the Pac-12 Conference Tournament semifinals at T-Mobile Arena. CU had been aiming for its second title game berth in the past three years, but instead will be forced to regroup while awaiting a likely invitation to the NIT.

The start of the game was the exact opposite of CU’s cold opening sequence during its quarterfinal win against Oregon a day earlier, as both teams hit the floor filling up the net. The Buffs hit their first five shots, including a pair of opening 3-pointers from Jabari Walker. And after a Tristan da Silva 3-pointer, the Buffs held an early 16-8 lead.

In a furiously paced opening half, the Wildcats wasted little time storming back. With CU holding a 21-15 lead following the third of Walker’s five first-half 3-pointers, Arizona took the lead with a 16-3 run, scoring the final seven of those points in a row.

Arizona’s lead was 44-38 when the Buffs attempted to run the clock down for a final shot before halftime. Yet instead of pulling within four or even three, Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis stepped in front of a KJ Simpson pass and took it the other way for a three-point play with three seconds remaining, giving the Wildcats a 47-38 lead at the break.

CU (21-11) began the second half much like the game by raining down 3-pointers. Four of them — two from Evan Battey, and one apiece for Nique Clifford and Julian Hammond — got the Buffs within a point with just over 16 minutes remaining.

The Buffs remained close the rest of the way but couldn’t overcome a decidedly lopsided advantage at the free throw line for the Wildcats, in addition to foul trouble for Walker and Battey, both of whom had four fouls with more than 10 minutes still to play. Arizona went 24-for-25 on free throws while CU was just 8-for-10. CU knocked down a season-high 16 3-pointers, but it wasn’t nearly enough to overcome the free throw disparity, or Arizona’s final .520 shooting percentage.

Walker paced the Buffs with 19 points but scored only two after halftime. Keeshawn Barthelemy went 4-for-5 on 3-pointers and recorded 12 points, while Battey added 10 points.

The 32-team NIT field will be revealed Sunday evening following the NCAA Tournament selection show, and the Buffs have a good chance of hosting a first-round home game next week.

Pac-12 Conference Tournament semifinalNo. 2 Arizona 82, Colorado 72

COLORADO (21-11)Battey 4-9 0-0 10, Walker 6-10 2-2 19, da Silva 3-8 0-0 7, Clifford 2-7 1-2 6, Hammond 3-6 0-0 9, Simpson 1-10 5-6 7, O’Brien 1-5 0-0 2, Barthelemy 4-7 0-0 12. Totals 24-62 8-10 72.

ARIZONA (30-3)A.Tubelis 9-14 1-1 20, Koloko 3-4 2-2 8, Kier 3-8 6-6 13, Terry 3-4 4-4 12, Mathurin 3-11 2-2 10, Larsson 3-5 3-4 9, Ballo 2-4 6-6 10, Bal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 24-25 82.

Halftime — Arizona 47-38. 3-point goals — Colorado 16-32 (Walker 5-6, Barthelemy 4-5, Hammond 3-5, Battey 2-5, da Silva 1-2, Clifford 1-3, O’Brien 0-1, Simpson 0-5), Arizona 6-15 (Terry 2-3, Mathurin 2-8, Kier 1-1, A.Tubelis 1-1, Larsson 0-2). Rebounds — Colorado 27 (Walker 5), Arizona 36 (A.Tubelis 11). Assists — Colorado 20 (Hammond, Simpson 5), Arizona 14 (Kier, Terry, Mathurin, Larsson 3). Total fouls — Colorado 21, Arizona 14.