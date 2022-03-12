Expecting to play on, CU Buffs await likely NIT bid

LAS VEGAS — On the floor, the Colorado men’s basketball team did almost all it could over the past five weeks to play its way into the NCAA Tournament picture.

Off the floor, head coach Tad Boyle stumped for his team as best he could, using his podium following the Buffaloes’ opening win at the Pac-12 Conference tournament on Thursday to plead his team’s case for tournament consideration.

Those efforts, from the Buffs’ much-improved play down the stretch to their coach’s belief they had played their way into being one of the top 68 teams in the nation, were rendered moot on Friday, as top-seeded Arizona eliminated CU from the Pac-12 in an 82-72 decision in the semifinals.

While the result didn’t alter CU’s status in the NET rankings — the Buffs remained at No. 70 on Saturday — the late-season push also didn’t alter CU’s status squarely on the outside of the tournament picture. However, the Buffs more than likely aren’t done yet, as CU is expecting a bid to the NIT when the 32-team field is revealed on Sunday night (7 p.m., ESPNU).

“Our season’s not over, I don’t believe,” Boyle said. “Probably not going to be in the NCAA Tournament but hopefully we’ll get a chance to play in the NIT. We’ll relish that. That’s not guaranteed, either. We’ll hopefully have that opportunity and make the most of it and finish things strong. This group is a special group. I want to coach them as long as I can, especially (senior Evan Battey). We’ve got one more shot.”

While NIT bracketology projections aren’t nearly as reliable as NCAA tournament conjecture, the Buffs likely are in line for a top-four seed in the NIT, which would mean a home game at the CU Events Center for a first-round date on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The projected bracket for the NIT is almost certain to shift before the revelation of the field Sunday night, particularly as conference tournament results across the country are finalized on Saturday and Sunday.

Teams that win their regular season conference titles but fall short of winning their league tournament, and then are left out of the 68-team NCAA Tournament field, receive automatic bids to the NIT. Through Friday a handful of teams fit that description, including Cleveland State, Northern Iowa, Texas State, Towson and, intriguingly, Rick Pitino-led Iona.

The NIT never is the destination any college basketball team prefers, but it always beats returning from the conference tournament with nothing further to look forward to than next season. And a Buffs team that won eight of nine games before Friday, including an upset of No. 2 Arizona two weeks ago, has the look of a squad that could do significant damage in the NIT.

“You’ve really got to embrace it,” said Battey, who helped push CU into the NIT quarterfinals in 2019. “Whether it’s the NIT, NCAA Tournament, whatever it is you’ve got to embrace it and be present and be where your feet are. And just try to have fun with it. It’s a blessing to be playing at this time of year. There’s plenty of people who are not playing at this time of year. You’ve just got to be grateful.”