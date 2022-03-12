Skip to content

Woman found dead at Lafayette trailhead Saturday; no foul play suspected

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says it does not suspect foul play after a woman was found dead Saturday in a car at the Flagg Park trailhead east of Lafayette.

Authorities were contacted at 8:09 a.m. after a hiker found a woman in a car with blood on her face and a bullet hole in the windshield, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Lafayette and Erie police officers located the vehicle, with a 24-year-old woman inside. Medical personnel from the Lafayette and Mountain View fire departments provided medical treatment, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and the Boulder County Coroner’s Office are investigating the unattended death, but said that at this time no foul play is suspected, and there is no threat to the community.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office will determine the woman’s identity and cause of death.

