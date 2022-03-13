As expected, Arizona lands No. 1 seed to lead trio of Pac-12 teams in NCAA tourney

LAS VEGAS — If there remained any Colorado fans clinging to the impossible dream of seeing the Buffaloes land a spot in the men’s basketball NCAA Tournament, that bubble officially burst with the revelation of the 68-team field on Sunday afternoon.

One year after the Pac-12 Conference turned heads with an impressive postseason showing among its five entrants, it will be a smaller contingent from the league in the 2022 tournament. Yet it is a trio primed to produce a similar run.

Not surprisingly, it was Arizona that led the way, as the Wildcats backed their decisive Pac-12 regular season title by topping UCLA in the conference tournament title game on Saturday night. Arizona landed the top seed in the South region and a first-round date against either Bryant or Wright State in San Diego. The Wildcats will open play on Friday, which might allow a little extra recovery time for point guard Kerr Kriisa, who suffered a sprained ankle in the Pac-12 quarterfinals and missed the final two games of the tournament.

Arizona received the second overall seed behind Gonzaga. Kansas (Midwest) and defending national champion Baylor (East) earned the other No. 1 seeds.

UCLA, the Pac-12 runner up during the regular season and the tournament, received the No. 4 seed in the East region and a first-round date against Akron. USC is the seventh seed in the Midwest region and, in a matchup that would have been a wonderful football showdown several decades ago, the Trojans will face 10th-seeded Miami on Friday in Greenville, N.C.

Two other CU foes from the regular season will compete in the Big Dance as well. Tennessee, which won in Boulder on Dec. 4, is a No. 3 seed and will play Longwood in Indianapolis. And Montana State, which won the Big Sky regular season title and defeated former CU player Daylen Kountz and the Northern Colorado Bears in the conference championship game on Saturday, earned a No. 14 seed with a first-round matchup against Texas Tech in San Diego.

The Buffs defeated Montana State in overtime at home in the season opener way back on Nov. 9.

Colorado State received a No. 6 seed and will play Michigan in Indianapolis. Wyoming, led by Centaurus graduate Jeff Linder, will face Indiana in one of the “First Four” round of 68 games on Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio.