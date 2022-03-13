CU Buffs draw No. 4 seed in NIT, first-round home date against St. Bonaventure

LAS VEGAS — Tad Boyle made it clear he still wants to coach a young, upstart Colorado men’s basketball team a little longer in the 2021-22 season.

On Sunday evening, that opportunity arrived.

Hours after CU’s omission from the NCAA Tournament became official, the Buffaloes received a berth in the 32-team NIT field for the fourth time in Boyle’s 12 seasons. CU, a fourth seed, will play St. Bonaventure in a first round game at the CU Events Center on Tuesday night (9 p.m., ESPN2).

The winner will play either Missouri State or Oklahoma, one of the tournament’s four No. 1 seeds, in the second round on either Saturday or Sunday. The higher seeded team hosts during each of the first three rounds before the tournament concludes with a Final Four at Madison Square Garden in New York. The semifinals are on March 29 and the championship game is on March 31.

Two first-round games will feature the lower seed hosting due to venue conflicts. That includes Dayton, another No. 1 seed, playing at Toledo while the Flyers’ arena is in use for the NCAA Tournament “First Four” games beginning on Tuesday. Southern Methodist and Texas A&M landed the final two No. 1 seeds.

The Buffs also were a four seed in their previous NIT appearance in 2019 when they defeated Dayton in the first round and took advantage of another home date to defeat Norfolk State after it upset top-seeded Alabama in the first round. That NIT run ended for the Buffs in the quarterfinals at Texas.

“This team, they’re playing really good basketball right now and they’re going to embrace this opportunity,” Boyle said. “They know this is the last opportunity to play together for the rest of their lives. Having Evan Battey as a senior and kind of playing for him. These young guys, they’re learning what postseason play is all about. They learned a lot in Las Vegas. We’ll learn a lot about ourselves in this tournament and use it as a springboard as we move into next year.”

CU is one of three Pac-12 teams in the field, which also includes fourth-seeded Washington State and fifth-seeded Oregon. Those Pac-12 rivals are on the opposite side of the bracket from CU and would not face the Buffs outside of a potential championship game matchup. Washington State hosts Santa Clara in the first round while Oregon is set to visit Utah State.

Another intriguing team in the field is Wake Forest, featuring Arvada native and former CU forward Dallas Walton, although the Demon Deacons also are on the opposite side of the bracket.

“I think (the players) are in a good place,” Boyle said. “They’ve got good energy. They are excited. Obviously they’re disappointed in not going to the NCAA Tournament. But we prepared them for that before we left Vegas. I told them in the locker room, ‘Guys, look, we’re probably going to be in the NIT. We have to prepare for that.’ Evan spoke up and said, ‘Guys, I’ve played in the NIT before. I know what it’s like.’ Having a leader like that, they’re going to follow his lead. Our guys are going to be ready to go.”