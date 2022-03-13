Skip to content

CU Buffs women earn trip to NCAA Tournament

Buffaloes in NCAA Tournament for first time since 2013

By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
University of Colorado Boulder’s Sophie Gerber (No. 44) and Peanut Tuitele (No. 33) celebrate a point in the game against University of San Francisco at the CU Events Center on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

Colorado has officially punched its ticket to The Dance.

On Sunday, the CU women’s basketball team was announced as one of the 68 teams in the NCAA Tournament field. The Buffs (22-8) will be the No. 7 seed in the Greensboro region, facing No. 10 Creighton in Iowa City, Iowa, on Friday.

The Buffs are in the NCAA Tournament field for the first time since 2013 and for just the second time since 2004.

This season, the Buffs got off to a 13-0 start and were the last undefeated team in the country. After a mid-season slump, CU finished strong, going 8-2 in its last 10 games, with the only losses coming against No. 2-ranked Stanford.

