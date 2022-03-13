No. 23 CU lacrosse falls to Arizona State for second straight loss

The Colorado Buffaloes were unable to get much going on offense and fell 20-6 on Sunday to Arizona State at Sun Devil Lacrosse Stadium.

With the loss, CU is now 5-2 overall and starts conference play 0-2. Conversely, ASU improves to 3-2, 2-0 Pac-12, after starting the season 1-2.

“Not a good day for us,” coach Ann Elliott Whidden said. “Credit to Arizona State, they beat us in just about every way possible. We have a few days to practice before we head to Oregon and we need to reevaluate every aspect- offense, defense, transition, etc.”

“This team is more than capable. We have good players and we have worked hard to build back our culture after a couple of tough years of the challenges surrounding COVID and limited playing/being together. I believe in this team a lot and we have a lot of season left to play. We need to build confidence back by doing the things we know how to do, consistently, no matter the other circumstances.”

Katie Giordano and Kasey Braun had two goals each for the Buffs in the loss.

Arizona State dominated the whole match and led by Emily Glagolev with six goals and Carley Adams who chipped in five.

The Buffaloes stay on the road for a match-up against Oregon in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, March 18. It is scheduled for a 6 p.m. MST start and will be televised on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona State 20, Colorado 6

Colorado 2 0 2 2 — 6Arizona State 6 8 3 3 — 20

Goals — CU: Giordano, Katie (2); Braun, Kasey (2); Rudy, Charlie (1); Pence, Morgan (1)ASU — Glagolev, Emily (6); Adams, Carley (5); Hunter, Maddy (2); Pinzone, Taylor (2); Thornton, Anna (1); Villanti, Maria (1); Willis, Lia (1); Kroeger, Kylie (1); Munro, Emily (1).

Goalies — CU: Grace Donnelly 21-11-0, Danielle Heintz 15-3-0, Molly Galloway 24-6-1; ASU: Katie Vahle 50-5-6, Flynn Murphy 10-1-0.