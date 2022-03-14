CU Boulder police to conduct an alert test

The University of Colorado Boulder Police Department will conduct a test alert between noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday to adhere to emergency notification protocol, according to a CU Boulder news release.

CU Boulder Alerts delivers notifications when there is a confirmed, immediate threat to the campus public. Examples include instances of a natural disaster, an active harmer or other time-sensitive issues.

Students and employees are automatically signed up to get email alerts and should review the step-by-step alert guide to update their contact information and register for mobile alerts.

The bi-annual test is a requirement by the Clery Act, a federal law that requires colleges and universities to send out information about campus crime activity on time, according to the news release.

To stay up-to-date with all suspicious activity and emergencies, the city of Boulder and Boulder County emergency responders issue emergency alerts through a system called Everbridge. Campus community members are encouraged to sign up. Boulder police and Boulder fire update social media channels for non-emergency information.

For more information about signing up for alerts, visit alerts.colorado.edu/student-step-step-guide.