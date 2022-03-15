Skip to content

Photos: CU Men Lose to St Bonaventure in NIT Game

  • University of Colorado Boulder’s Jabari Walker is pressured by St Bonaventure’s Kyle Lofton, left, and Jaren Holmes, during the NIT game in Boulder on March 15, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • University of Colorado Boulder’s Tristan da Silva gets the ball knocked away by St Bonaventure’s Kyle Lofton during the NIT game in Boulder on March 15, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • University of Colorado Boulder’s Evan Battey tries a three over St Bonaventure’s Osun Osunniyi during the NIT game in Boulder on March 15, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • University of Colorado Boulder’s Jabari Walker battles with St Bonaventure’s Kyle Lofton during the NIT game in Boulder on March 15, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • University of Colorado Boulder’s Nique Clifford goes in for the dunk against St Bonaventure’s Sun Osunniyi during the NIT game in Boulder on March 15, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • University of Colorado Boulder’s Nique Clifford tries to stop St Bonaventure’s Jalen Adaway during the NIT game in Boulder on March 15, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • University of Colorado Boulder’s Jabari Walker shoots over St Bonaventure’s Dominick Welch during the NIT game in Boulder on March 15, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • University of Colorado Boulder’s KJ Simpson scores against St Bonaventure during the NIT game in Boulder on March 15, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • University of Colorado Boulder’s Julian Hammond III gets the ball stolen by St Bonaventure’s Kyle Lofton during the NIT game in Boulder on March 15, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • University of Colorado Boulder’s coach, Tad Boyle, is feeling the pain from St Bonaventure during the NIT game in Boulder on March 15, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • University of Colorado Boulder’s Keeshawn Barthelemy pulls off his jersey during the final seconds in the loss to St Bonaventure during the NIT game in Boulder on March 15, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

By | cgrassmick@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

