New CU student housing planned on College Avenue

A developer aims to build new apartments marketed toward University of Colorado students near campus at 2900 E. College Ave. in Boulder.

Pohaku Hui LLP, an entity affiliated with Boulder-based KMH Construction Inc., has applied to build a four-story, 39-unit apartment building with a total of 126 bedrooms, underground parking and a rooftop deck.

“Increased density of student-oriented housing in close proximity to the campus minimizes urban sprawl and conserves resources by reducing the physical footprint of the housing stock on the available land,” the applicant wrote in documents submitted to Boulder planners. “CU students would be the primary target of marketing for this property, due to the convenience to the campus and ability to limit commuting for the residents. The property will be ‘bike friendly’ to encourage use of alternate modes of transportation.”

The property would not include affordable housing, rather the developer has indicated that a fee in lieu would be paid.

The Boulder City Council had an opportunity to call up development plans for additional scrutiny during Tuesday’s meeting but opted instead to refer the matter to Boulder’s Transportation Advisory Board to allow its members to weigh in on potential parking and connectivity issues.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.