“South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert” will be held in August at Red Rocks

“South Park,” the animated comedy series, will celebrate its 25th anniversary this summer with a concert at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre.

“South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert” will be held Aug. 10 at Red Rocks with creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone taking part in the celebration along with rock bands Primus and Ween. Comedy Central announced the concert Wednesday.

“We’re so excited to go home and play at Red Rocks, a place that’s been known for hosting the most legendary Artists and Musicians. Until now,” said Stone and Parker in a news release.

Fans can register to purchase tickets for the upcoming anniversary show at www.SouthParkatRedRocks.com

In September, Stone and Parker purchased Casa Bonita, the landmark West Colfax Avenue Mexican restaurant that had played a part in several South Park episodes over the years. The duo grew up in Colorado and they met while attending the University of Colorado Boulder.