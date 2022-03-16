Skip to content

Thousands without power in South Boulder on Wednesday night

More than 3,000 residents were without power Wednesday night in South Boulder.

According to Xcel Energy’s outage map, more than 3,000 Boulder residents lost power on Baseline Road about 8 p.m. The power had not been restored by 10:30 p.m. No estimate for when the power would be returned was provided.

Firefighters with Boulder Fire-Rescue Station 4 responded to an outage at a different location Wednesday night after a utility pole caught on fire.

The fire was reported about 9:20 p.m. in the 4600 block of Ingram Court, said Mark Evans, battalion chief for the Boulder Police Department.

Evans said firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. Workers with Xcel were trying to restore power in the area about 10:30 p.m. About 100 were affected in that area. Power is expected to be restored about 1:15 a.m., according to the map.

Evans said it is common for utility poles to arc, causing it to catch fire during a rainstorm.

Additional power outages were also scattered throughout the city as of late Wednesday night.

