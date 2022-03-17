Boulder County students recognized in C-SPAN contest

Two Boulder County students were recognized in the 2022 C-SPAN national StudentCam competition, the media outlet announced Wednesday.

According to a news release from Robin Newton, media relations specialist with C-SPAN, the competition, open to all middle and high school students who are interested in producing a short documentary, prompted students to research a federal policy or program that relates to the theme: “How does the federal government impact your life?”

“The winners showcased exceptional research and production values as they wove personal stories with historical or contemporary issues,” Craig McAndrew, director of C-SPAN Education Relations, stated in the release. “These middle and high school students far exceeded our expectations … .”

Samuel Tomatz, a student from New Vista High School in Boulder, was the third prize winner for the documentary, “Can Healthy Food Be Cheap?” and won $750.

As an honorable mention prize winner, Jada Abdalati, a student from Peak to Peak Charter School in Lafayette, will receive $250 for the documentary, “To A Better Tomorrow,” about carbon tax.

More than 3,000 students from across the country entered the contest.

View the 150 winning videos at www.studentcam.org.