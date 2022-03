Boulder High students are presenting “Sweeney Todd” starting March 30 at the school, 1604 Arapahoe Ave.

The musical will run at 7 p.m. March 30, March 31 and April 1; and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 2. Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults.

To buy tickets, go to showtix4u.com/event-details/61630.