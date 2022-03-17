Creighton more at home in Iowa City than CU Buffs

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Colorado has the higher seed and will wear its “home” jerseys on Friday.

It’s the other team that will feel more at home, however.

When seventh-seeded CU (22-8) faces No. 10 Creighton (20-9) in the first round of the NCAA women’s tournament at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, it will be the Buffs’ first game in the building since March 23, 2017, in the Women’s NIT.

The University of Iowa arena isn’t quite a second home for Creighton, but close.

Creighton, which took about a four-hour bus ride to get here, played a scrimmage here against Iowa before the season and has two players who are very familiar with the surroundings.

Sophomore Lauren Jensen played at Iowa last year before transferring to Creighton. Senior Rachael Saunders grew up in Iowa City, starring at West High School.

“I just had this feeling of, like, complete joy and also just excitement,” Saunders said of her reaction to Creighton being sent to her hometown for the tournament. “It’s obviously great to be back here. I’ve been in Carver since I was a baby, so it’s very natural for me in here. We’ve also played here as a team in the preseason with our closed scrimmage, so we’re excited to be here. We’re comfortable here, and we’re excited to get a few wins this weekend.”

This is a homecoming for CU legend Shelley Sheetz, who now does color commentary on the Buffs’ radio broadcasts. Sheetz, who starred at CU from 1991-95, is from nearby Cedar Rapids. She grew up as a fan of Iowa.

Packing the house

Following the CU-Creighton game, host Iowa, the No. 2 seed, will take on 15th-seeded Illinois State. By Wednesday, Iowa had announced that tickets for the first round had sold out. Official capacity for the tournament is 14,382.

While many of those fans will be there to watch the home team in the second game, there is sure to be a nearly full house for the first game. For CU and Creighton, it’ll be a quite a change.

Colorado averaged 1,528 fans for its home games, while Creighton averaged 1,011.

“It’ll be a great crowd and I know that this community loves basketball,” CU head coach JR Payne said. “They’re not just Iowa fans, they’re basketball fans so I know that there will be a great crowd. We just we just have to make sure our communication is where it needs to be in a loud arena like this.”

The largest crowd for a CU game this year was 7,103 when the Buffs played at Arizona in Tucson, Ariz., on Jan. 23. Creighton played in front of 6,636 fans at Connecticut on Jan. 9.

The largest crowd in CU history was 15,050 on Feb. 28, 2004, in Lubbock, Texas, for a game between the Buffs and Texas Tech.

Sadler out

Colorado guard Tameiya Sadler, who got a spinal concussion in CU’s win against Washington on March 2 in the Pac-12 tournament, will not play this weekend.

Sadler, who started her last 12 games, has been with the team, but is not ready to suit up. She averaged 5.0 points and 2.1 rebounds this season.

Notes

CU has never won in Iowa City, going 0-4 (0-3 vs. Iowa, loss to Tennessee in 1997 NCAA Tourney). Overall, the Buffs are 15-21 in the state, mainly in Ames against Iowa State (12-16). The Buffs were 1-1 in the 1995 NCAA Tourney in Des Moines and won two games during an event in Indianola in November of 1976. … CU has three players from the state of Colorado – Kylee Blacksten, Maura Singer and Kindyll Wetta – but two others from the state will play Friday. Creighton point guard Tatum Rembao is from Loveland High School, while Iowa forward/center Addison O’Grady is from Grandview High School.