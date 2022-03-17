No. 25 CU Buffs women’s lacrosse preview: Oregon Ducks

No. 25 CU Buffs women’s lacrosse at Oregon Ducks

GAME TIME: Friday, 6 p.m. MT, Pape Field, Eugene, Ore.

BROADCAST: TV — Pac-12 Networks.

RECORDS: Colorado 5-2, 0-2 Pac-12 Conference; Oregon 1-5, 0-1.

TOP PLAYERS: Colorado — A Charlie Rudy, Sr. (16 goals, four assists); A Sadie Grozier, Gr. (18 goals, one assist); A Chloe Willard, Sr. (12 goals, seven assists); A Morgan Pence, So. (11 goals, six assists); G Grace Donnelly, Jr. (.432 save percentage, 11.74 goals-against average). Oregon — A Hanna Hilcoff, Jr. (18 goals, three assists); A Lillian Stump, R-Sr. (13 goals, seven assists); A Shonly Wallace, Sr. (10 goals, five assists); G Cassidy Eckert, So. (.389 save percentage; 15.33 goals-against average).

NOTES: The Buffs’ unbeaten start ended with losses last week at USC and Arizona State in the first weekend of Pac-12 play…CU’s 20-6 loss at ASU was the largest margin of defeat in program history. The previous high was a pair of 13-goal deficits at UMass on March 14, 2014 (17-4) and a 20-7 loss at Michigan on Feb. 23, 2020 just weeks before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic canceled CU’s season after just five games… The Buffs own an 11-0 all-time mark against Oregon, with a 4-0 record in Eugene…The league rivals haven’t met since early in the 2020 season. Both scheduled matches were canceled last year due to COVID concerns at Oregon…The Ducks won their season opener against George Mason but have lost five consecutive games since…CU returns home to host Stanford and Cal next week.