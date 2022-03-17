Shelf life: Frozen Dead Poet Slam in Ned, a book recycle event in Louisville and more

As part of Frozen Dead Guy Days in Nederland this weekend, Front Range poets will gather for a slew of activities including a Frozen Dead Poet Slam Performance in the middle of 1st Street from 1-5 p.m. March 20, a Frozen Dead Poet Society open reading 1-3 p.m. March 19 and Poets on Parade at noon March 19; All events take place in Nederland; loveshovelranch.com/bafs.

The Longmont Book Club will discuss “Cat’s Eye” by Margaret Atwood at 10:30 a.m. March 19 at Barbed Wire Books; meetup.com/thelongmontbookclub.

Three Colorado authors will share tips at the event Surviving Your Debut Year. JC Peterson (“Being Mary Bennett”), Leslie Vedder (“The Bone Spindle”) and Meg Long (“Cold the Night, Fast the Wolves”) will speak at 4 p.m. March 19 at Wandering Jellyfish. Ticket includes a copy of one of the authors’ books; twjbookshop.com.

John Scalzi will discuss “The Kaiju Preservation Society” at 6:30 p.m. March 23 at Boulder Book Store; $5; boulderbookstore.net.

From Our Shelves, a fiction book club, will discuss “The Office of Historical Corrections” by Danielle Evans at 6:30 p.m. March 23 in Boulder Book Store’s Upper North Room; boulderbookstore.net.

Josiah Hesse will discuss “Runner’s High: How a Movement of Cannabis-Fueled Athletes Is Changing the Science of Sports” at 6:30 p.m. March 24 at Boulder Book Store; $5; boulderbookstore.net.

Scott Carney and Jason Miklian will discuss “The Vortex: A True Story of History’s Deadliest Storm, an Unspeakable War, and Liberation” at 6:30 p.m. March 29 at Boulder Book Store; $5; boulderbookstore.net.

Static Parade, a local reading series that showcases student’s work from CU Boulder’s Creative Writing Graduate program, will meet at 6 p.m. March 30 at Trident Booksellers; tridentcafe.com.

The Longmont Book Club will discuss “A Canticle for Leibowitz” by Walter M. Miller Jr. at 10:30 a.m. April 2 at Barbed Wire Books; meetup.com/thelongmontbookclub.

Megan E. Freeman kicks off National Poetry Month with “Discover Novels in Verse,” a middle-grade and young-adult event, at 4 p.m. April 2 at Wandering Jellyfish; twjbookshop.com.

Lauren Rankin will discuss “Bodies on the Line: At the Front Lines of the Fight to Protect Abortion in America” at 6:30 p.m. April 5 at Boulder Book Store; $5; boulderbookstore.net.

First Thursdays Book Group will discuss “The Elephant Whisperer: My Life with the Herd in the African Wild” by Lawrence Anthony at 2 p.m. April 7 at Longmont Library; bit.ly/3yntJIT.

Illustrator Heather Brockman Lee will discuss “Hattie Hates Hugs,” written by Sarah Hovorka, at 11 a.m. April 9 at Wandering Jellyfish; twjbookshop.com.

Wendy Rochman will discuss “Quirky” at 4 p.m. April 9 at Boulder Book Store. Registration required for this free kid’s event; boulderbookstore.net.

Mitali Perkins will discuss “Bare Tree and Little Wind” at 4 p.m. April 10 at Boulder Book Store. Registration required for this free kid’s event; boulderbookstore.net.

Second Mondays Book Group will discuss “Beloved: A Novel” by Toni Morrison at 6:30 pm April 11 at the Longmont Library; bit.ly/3yntJIT.

Carter Wilson will discuss “The New Neighbor” at 6:30 p.m. April 12 at Boulder Book Store; $5; boulderbookstore.net.

The Longmont Book Club will discuss “Ender’s Game” by Orson Scott Card at 10:30 a.m. April 16 at Barbed Wire Books; meetup.com/thelongmontbookclub.

Drop off up to five boxes of books to be donated or recycled at Louisville Library’s Read, Reuse, Recycle event 9 a.m.-noon April 16. Registration required; louisville-library.org.

Virtual events

Azar Nafisi will discuss “Read Dangerously: The Subversive Power of Literature in Troubled Times” at 5 p.m. March 19 via Zoom. She will be in conversation with Jacki Lyden; boulderbookstore.net.

Steven Schwartz will discuss “The Tenderest of Strings” with Boulder Book Store’s Arsen Kashkashian and KGNU’s Maeve Conran on the air at KGNU at 9 a.m. March 24; boulderbookstore.net.

The World’s Best Books Bookclub, a classics book club, will discuss “The Moon and Sixpence” by W. Somerset Maugham at 7 p.m. March 31 via Zoom; boulderbookstore.net.

The Living Poets Society, a poetry book club, will discuss “The Survival Expo” by Caki Wilkinson at 5 p.m. April 12 via Zoom. Poet Caki Wilkinson will be on the call; boulderbookstore.net.

Anna Quindlen will discuss “Write for Your Life” at 5 p.m. April 12 via Zoom; boulderbookstore.net.

Longmont librarians will discuss “Solutions and Other Problems” by Allie Brosh on April 9; Book Chatter Podcast via podcast apps.

Public libraries

Boulder Public Library has four local branches: Main Branch, 1001 Arapahoe Ave.; Meadows Branch, 4800 Baseline Road; George Reynolds, 3595 Table Mesa Drive and NoBo Corner Library, 4600 Broadway; 303-441-3100; boulderlibrary.org.

Carnegie Branch Library for Local History, 1125 Pine St., Boulder; temporarily closed; localhistory.boulderlibrary.org.

National Science Digital Library, 3450 Mitchell Lane, Boulder; nsdl.oercommons.org.

Norlin Library, University of Colorado Boulder, 1720 Pleasant St., Boulder; colorado.edu/libraries.

Lafayette Public Library, 775 W. Baseline Road, Lafayette; lafayetteco.gov/library.

Longmont Public Library, 409 Fourth Ave., Longmont; longmontcolorado.gov/library.

Louisville Public Library, 951 Spruce St., Louisville; louisville-library.org.

Lyons Community Library, 405 Main St., Lyons; lyons.colibraries.org.

Nederland Community Library, 20 Lakeview Drive, Nederland; nederland.colibraries.org.

Book stores

Barbed Wire Books, 504 Main St., Longmont, barbedwirebooks.org, new and used titles

Barnes and Noble, 2999 Pearl St., Boulder, barnesandnoble.com, new titles

Beat Book Shop, 1200 Pearl St., Boulder, beatbookshop.com, used and antique titles

Blue Owl Books, 176 CO-119, Nederland, facebook.com/BlueOwlBooks, used titles

The Bookworm, 3175 28th St., Boulder, boulderbookworm.com, used titles

Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl St., Boulder; boulderbookstore.net, new titles

Inkberry Books, 7960 Niwot Road, Suite B-3, Niwot, inkberrybooks.com; new and used titles

Juniper Books, 1501 Lee Hill Drive, Boulder, juniperbooks.com; hand-assembled new titles

Lighthouse Bookstore, 1201 Pearl St. Mall, Boulder, lighthousebookstoreofboulder.com; metaphysical titles

Little Horse Vintage, 820 Main St., Louisville, littlehorsevintage.com, rare and collectable books

The Read Queen Bookstore and Cafe, 129 N. Harrison Ave., Lafayette, thereadqueen.com, new and used titles

Trident Booksellers and Cafe, 940 Pearl St., Boulder, tridentcafe.com, new and used titles

Used Book Emporium, 346 Main St., Longmont, usedbookemporium.net, new and used titles

The Wandering Jellyfish, 198 2nd Ave., Niwot, twjbookshop.com, young adult and children’s new titles

Interested local authors can submit new books to the Author Spotlight at bit.ly/BoulderCountyAuthors. Book stores can submit book events to features@prairiemountainmedia with “book event” in the subject line.