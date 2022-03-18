Skip to content

Boulder emergency workers rescue man in wheelchair after he falls into water

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Boulder emergency workers rescued a man who fell into an aqueduct in the 2800 block of Valmont Road on March 18, 2022. (Boulder Police Department)

Boulder emergency workers were able to rescue a man after he and his wheelchair fell into an aqueduct this afternoon.

Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said the incident happened at 1:39 p.m. in the 2800 block of Valmont Road.

Police and Boulder Fire-Rescue personnel were able to get the man out of the icy water, and he was not seriously injured, Waugh said.

The motorized wheelchair was also taken out of the water using a ladder truck.

“You never know what the day will bring but this afternoon officers jumped into action—more accurately into an aqueduct—to rescue a man in a wheelchair who had fallen into the icy waters,” Boulder police tweeted. “Thankfully he will be OK!”

 

 

