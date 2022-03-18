Skip to content

Colorado's first Nike Live store open in Boulder

By | BizWest / Prairie Mountain Media


Footwear shoppers have a unique new option in Boulder.

Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) this week opened Nike Boulder at 1755 29th St. in the Twenty Ninth Street shopping area.

Nike by Boulder is part of the company’s Nike Live concept of brick-and-mortar shops supported by its digital offerings such as the Nike app, SNKRS app, Nike Run Club and Nike Training Club.

The goal is to create a more seamless online-to-offline shopping experience. For example, app users can customize and order products on their phones and pick up at the store, discover whether hard-to-find products are available nearby and message with store employees.

“This 5,870 square foot store provides a thoughtfully curated experience, tailored to its surrounding neighborhood and offering digital and convenience-led services through the Nike App to allow consumers to discover the best of Nike online or in-store,” Nike said in a news release.

Nike by Boulder will focus much of its inventory on running equipment and gear aimed at women.

“Nike by Boulder has a curated assortment of footwear and apparel offerings that are tailored to the tastes and activities that the Boulder consumer wants,” the release said. “These curated assortments will be refreshed during the first month of the store opening to expand the offerings for bras and leggings to offer more choice and sizing options to empower her shopping journey. Additionally, for women who would like one-on-one time with one of our knowledgeable store athletes (sales associates), Nike by Boulder will offer individual bra fitting and styling sessions to help them gear up with the products that are right for them.”

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.

