CU Buffs fall to Creighton in first round of NCAA Tournament

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Colorado took a huge step forward this season in getting to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in nine years.

The Buffaloes will have to wait at least another year to take the next step.

On Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, the seventh-seeded Buffs couldn’t catch up to 10th-seeded Creighton down the stretch, falling 84-74 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

CU (22-9) reached the biggest stage in college women’s basketball for the first time since 2013 but still hasn’t won in the NCAA Tournament since the second round in 2003.

Jaylyn Sherrod had a career-high 27 points to lead Colorado, while Mya Hollingshed had 15 points.

The Buffs had no answer for the prolific offense of the Bluejays (21-9), who hit 50.9 percent of their shots. Creighton was led by Morgan Maly’s 20 points and 16 each for Lauren Jensen and Molly Mogensen.

Sparked by Sherrod, the Buffs raced to an 11-2 lead just 3 minutes, 30 seconds into the game. Sherrod had the first five points of the game and seven in that initial spurt.

Through the rest of the quarter, the teams mainly traded buckets, as Creighton chipped away at the Buffs’ lead, pulling within 21-17 by the end of the frame.

Sherrod kept it going and helped the Buffs build a 27-21 lead with 5:42 to go in the second.

Creighton then got its offense in gear. The Bluejays have had one of the more efficient offenses in the country this season, and it began to show midway through the second quarter.

Led by Maly, the Bluejays closed the second quarter on a 15-4 run. They didn’t take their first lead of the game until 24 seconds to go in the half, but a Maly 3 after that gave them a 36-31 lead at the break.

CU had an exceptional third quarter offensively, hitting 10-of-12 shots. Back-to-back Sherrod layups tied the game at 41-41 early in the quarter.

The Buffs couldn’t slow down the Creighton offense, however, and the Bluejays extended their halftime lead to 61-53 by the end of the third.

Sherrod hit two quick layups to open the fourth, sparking an 8-2 surge that pulled the Buffs within 63-61 with 6:54 to play.

Creighton quickly responded, however, with a 7-0 run to take its biggest lead of the game, 70-61, with 4:05 to go.

CU wasn’t done yet, though, scoring five straight to pull within 70-66 with 2:44 to go.

The Buffs wouldn’t get any closer, though, and Creighton sealed the game by going 10-for-10 at the free throw line in the final 88 seconds.