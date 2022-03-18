Man who livestreamed King Soopers shooting set for trial on obstruction charge

The man who livestreamed the March 2021 King Soopers shooting and subsequent police response last year is set for trial this summer on obstruction charges.

Dean Anthony Schiller, 43, pleaded not guilty to one misdemeanor count of obstructing a peace officer and is set for a one-day trial on Aug. 2, according to online court records.

According to an affidavit, Schiller posted a livestream video on March 22 from the Table Mesa King Soopers in south Boulder, where a gunman opened fire and killed 10 people.

An investigator with the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office wrote that Schiller was at the store at the time of the shooting and began filming the events with his cellphone. The investigator said that over the next 90 minutes, Schiller ignored about 60 different requests from various law enforcement personnel to leave the immediate crime scene, including several attempts to physically move him from the scene.

Schiller told law enforcement he was a journalist, but the investigator noted no other media members were in the immediate crime scene and Schiller refused to go to the media staging area.

According to the affidavit, Schiller also became “hostile” toward law enforcement, swearing at them and telling them he would not leave and that it was “worth it to get arrested for this one.”

The investigator also noted Schiller several times zoomed in on bodies and videotaped and narrated police movements, which “jeopardized the lives and safety of all responding police officers, as well as the safety and lives of the victims still inside.”

“Throughout his refusals to leave the crime scene, law enforcement was clearing the King Soopers for other victims and, possibly, gunmen,” the affidavit read. “By his actions, Schiller obstructed their investigation and the response to the mass shooting.”

Schiller could not be reached for comment. But he did make a statement to the Westword, which originally reported this story.

“I really wish they had come and talked to me,” he told the Westword of the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office. “I think we could have avoided a lot of bullshit if they had just asked me some questions and tried to figure out what my role was from the beginning. But there has never been any attempt to contact me and talk to me about it on a human level. It’s so hard for me to comprehend what they’re thinking and what their intentions are in this. It just seems like they’re so heartless — no soul at all.”

Boulder police Officer Eric Talley, 51; Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Teri Leiker, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65, were killed in the shooting.