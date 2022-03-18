Mya Hollingshed caps career with CU Buffs

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Mya Hollingshed had hoped her first trip to the NCAA Tournament would last a bit longer.

Still, she was able to appreciate the accomplishment of getting there, even in the moments after she and the Colorado Buffaloes were knocked off by Creighton, 84-74, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in the first round on Friday.

The loss signaled the end of Hollingshed’s great career with the Buffs.

“It kind of sucks that this is the last game, but I’m very proud of my team and love the things we’ve been able to do,” she said.

A year ago, the NCAA granted players an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hollingshed took advantage of it to come back for a fifth season because she wanted to help fellow seniors Sila Finau, Aubrey Knight and Peanut Tuitele make a run to the NCAA Tournament. This was CU’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013.

“Especially proud of Peanut, Sila and Aubrey, who hasn’t been able to play (because of a shoulder injury), but she’s also been a presence in the locker room,” Hollingshed said.

“I love what we’ve been able to do. I love the heart that we had since July, honestly, and just the fighting will to do something that we said we were going to do and we actually did it, so you can’t be more happy than that.”

Hollingshed had 15 points and five rebounds against Creighton. She finished her career ranking sixth in CU history in career points (1,681), rebounds (911) and double-doubles (25). She played in more games (141) than anyone in program history.

“Mya’s meant so much to this program, both on the court and off the court,” head coach JR Payne said. “She’s earned a college degree, she’s excelled in our community. She’s a very strong, capable, confident woman that is going to have a great professional career. I’m very proud of her for everything she’s accomplished.”

Payne said she’s also proud of Finau, Knight and Tuitele, who have spent the past four years with the Buffs.

“All four of those young ladies have had a huge impact on our program,” Payne said. “Their impact will be felt years from now. Freshmen will come to Colorado and they will know about those four, their work ethic and their loyalty, and their dedication to making something special happen at CU. For that, I’m very proud of all of them.”

Knight, who didn’t play this season, medically retired and won’t be back next year. Because of the extra year of eligibility, Finau and Tuitele could come back but that has not been decided. They could also transfer to another school.

Sherrod sparks Buffs

From the start on Friday, junior point guard Jaylyn Sherrod played with high energy and efficiency.

Two strong drives to the hoop led to two layups and a free throw and an early 5-0 lead for the Buffs. She didn’t stop there, finishing with a career-high 27 points.

“I just came out there to play my game, in all honesty,” she said. “Mya talked to me before the game, coaches talked to me before the game just to enjoy the moment so that’s just what I did.”

In addition to her points, Sherrod made a career-high in field goals (11) and was 11-for-15 from the floor. She added five assists, five rebounds and two steals.

Quick trip

CU sophomore Frida Formann, who is from Bagsvaerd, Denmark, had one of her biggest fans in the stands. Her father, Michael Formann, flew in from Denmark and got to Iowa City on Thursday night.

On Friday, he wore a suit covered in Denmark flags – and a pair of CU logos.

“Oh, a lot of things,” he said of why he made the trip. “Frida, first and foremost, to see her on this scene. I’ve been following March Madness since I was 17 or 18 years old. I’ve always dreamt of being at the event, and now Frida is in it, which is unbelievable. So I said, ‘I’ve got to go.’”

Prior to Friday, Formann’s family had only seen her one other time in college – on Dec. 20 against San Francisco. Michael’s decision to come back so quickly for this game surprised Formann and Michael said it was emotional seeing his daughter at the hotel on Thursday.

Although the Buffs lost, the trip was worth it for Michael.

“There’s a lot of things going on in Europe and a lot of stuff, but I think this is an opportunity to enjoy our freedom of travel and speech and go out there and have a good time,” he said.

Notes

Creighton was just the second team to reach 80 points against CU this year and the first to do it in regulation. CU beat Oregon, 86-83 in double overtime on Feb. 23. The Ducks had 72 in regulation that night. … Sherrod’s previous career high was 25 points, on Jan. 9 against UCLA. This was her fifth career 20-point game. … Tuitele had a season-high nine rebounds. … The Buffs are 17-14 all-time in the NCAA Tournament. … The Buffs have never won in Iowa City, dropping to 0-5 all-time.