On display: Mystifying Youngho Kang works in Loveland, Dread Scott’s revolutionary art in Boulder

Front Range art guide March 18-24

“The kind who grows the chin” from Youngho Kang’s “99 Variations.” (Youngho Kang/Courtesy photo)
Boulder area

15th Street Gallery Featuring work by Boston artist Nancy Simonds and Denver artist Tony Ortega; open by appointment only; 1708 15th St., Boulder; 303-447-2841; 15thstreetgalleryboulder.com

Ana’s Art Gallery Art from local, African and Caribbean artists; noon-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday; 958 Cherryvale Road, Boulder; 303-261-5936; anasartgallery.com

Art and Soul Gallery Works by Denver artist Mark Bueno on display; 10 a.m-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday; 1615 Pearl St., Boulder; 303-544-5803; artandsoulboulder.com

Art Parts Nonprofit arts and crafts supply reuse center; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday; 3080 Valmont St., Boulder;  artpartsboulder.org

Art Source International Gallery features antique maps, prints and vintage posters; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday; 1237 Pearl St., Boulder; artsourceinternational.com.

Boulder Creative Collective “Pertenecer” by Grace Gutierrez celebrates Chicanx identity, through April 2, artist talk 6 p.m. March 30; visit website for hours; 2208 Pearl St., Boulder; bouldercreativecollective.com

Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art “Once They Were Red,” fiber installations by local artist Erica Green; “³/ works,” drawing installations by Kansas City-based artist Kevin Townsend; “Inner Lining,” Natani Notah explores her Native American identity with sculpture, all three exhibits up through June 12; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; 1750 13th St., Boulder; 303-443-2122; bmoca.org

BMoCA at Macky “Imaginearia,” abstract drawings, paintings and watercolors by Natasha Mistry, through May 1; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1595 Pleasant St., CU Boulder campus; bmoca.org.

Canyon Theater and Gallery “Maker Made,” pieces from makers in the community, through March 28; “The Continuous Line,” a drawing collaboration, through April 28; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday; Main Library, 1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, 303-441-3100, boulderlibrary.org/exhibits.

The Collective Community Arts Center “Ometeotl: We Are All One,” pieces from Chicano Humanities & Arts Council artists, through April 3; 2 p.m. March 19 is an adult and children weaving workshop; registration required; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday; 201 N. Public Road, Lafayette; lafayetteco.gov.

Dairy Arts Center “Presentiment,” artists tap into the inner self, through April 9; “Project Worthmore,” outdoor mural by Erica Pacha creates awareness for Colorado refugees; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-7:30 p.m. Saturday, noon-5:30 p.m. Sunday; 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; 303-440-7826; thedairy.org.

East Window “Honey don’t be afraid. White people aren’t real.” by revolutionary artist Dread Scott, through March 31; open daily 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; 4949 Broadway, Unit 102-B, Boulder; eastwindow.org.

East Window South “African-America: Contempt of Greasy Pigs,” explores systemic racism with photographs and a short film by André Ramos-Woodard, through March 31; by appointment; 4949 Broadway, Unit 102-C, Boulder; eastwindow.org.

Eldorado Springs Art Center Art gallery and sculpture garden in the foothills; call for gallery hours; 8 Chesebro Way, Eldorado Springs; 303-378-0454; eldoradospringsartcenter.com.

HiFi Jones Studio & Gallery Jonathan Hanst’s pop-culture art mashups are made from reclaimed vinyl and books; 4-8 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday or by appointment; 209 E. Simpson St., Lafayette; hifijones.com.

Louisville Center for the Arts Youth Spring Art Show, through March 31; Registration for “Spring Member Show” open through April 4; 801 Grant Ave., Louisville; louisvilleart.org.

Mary Williams Fine Arts Gallery features fine art, antique maps and framing services; call for hours; 5311 Western Ave. #112, Boulder, 303-938-1588; marywilliamsfinearts.com

Museum of Boulder “Boulder Strong: Still Strong,” commemorates one year after the mass shooting at King Soopers, through April 10; “Voces Vivas: Stories from the Latino Community,” explores county’s Latino heritage, through Feb. 26, 2023; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday; 2205 Broadway, Boulder; 303-449-3464; museumofboulder.org

Naropa University Art Galleries Nalanda Campus, 6287 Arapahoe Ave.: Cube Gallery has local and international artists; Nalanda Gallery hosts guest artists and student exhibitions, Lounge Gallery operated by students. Arapahoe Campus, 2130 Arapahoe Ave.: Lincoln Gallery features local and regional artists. Paramita Campus, 3285 30th St.: Paramita Gallery has works in all media by regional artists; all open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; bit.ly/naropaart

Particulars Art Gallery Pastel and acrylic artist Linda Bice and Western landscape artist April Christenson have art on display through March; noon-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday; 401 S. Public Road, Lafayette; particularsart.com

Phil Lewis Art From T-shirts to puzzles and prints to laser engraving, Phil Lewis’ art is on display and for sale; noon-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday; 2034 Pearl St., Unit 102, Boulder; phillewisart.com

POP! Gallery Open Studios’ pop-up art and gift gallery; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily; 1421 Pearl St.; openstudios.org/pop-gallery

R Gallery “Flatirons Beauty,” featured collection; “Reflections,” various mixed-media art on display, through March 27; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday-Monday; 2027 Broadway, Boulder; 303-447-2841; rgallery.art

Rembrandt Yard Aboriginal, local and national art; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, call for hours; 1301 Spruce St., Boulder; 303-301-2972; rembrandtyard.com

Shark’s Ink Renowned printmaking publishing studio and gallery with more than 160 national artist collaborations since 1976; 550 Blue Mountain Road, Lyons; 303-823-9190; sharksink.com

SmithKlein Gallery New works by Colorado-based artist Karen Scharer, through March 31; noon-5 p.m. daily; 1116 Pearl St., Boulder; 303-444-7200; smithklein.com

CU Art Museum “The Art That Made Medicine,” anatomical illustrations, through April 29; “To Hear the Earth Before the End of the World,” light and sound installation by LaMont Hamilton, through July 16; “Making Trouble: Hands-on Photography,” from the museum’s collection, through March 19; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; 1085 18th St., Boulder; cuartmuseum.colorado.edu

University of Colorado Museum of Natural History “Frozen in Time,”  melting artifacts through the Rockies, Anthropology Hall; “Horses in the North American West,” Anthropology Hall; “Antarctica: More than Meets the Eye,” BioLounge; “Throwns of Waste,” art from repurposed materials, BioLounge; University of Colorado Henderson Building, 15th and Broadway, Boulder; colorado.edu

Longmont area

Firehouse Art Center “Mixed Grit,” part of Month of Printmaking, is the inaugural showing of  Gregory Santos’ exchange project, through April 24; Capstone exhibit in the South gallery features art from Skyline High School students, through April 3; noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday by appointment, noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; 667 Fourth Ave., Longmont; firehouseart.org.

The Great Frame Up “Longmont Artists’ Guild Member’s Show,” through April 2; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 430 Main St., Longmont; longmont.thegreatframeup.com.

Longmont Museum  “Washi Transformed: New Expressions in Japanese Paper,” by contemporary Japanese artists, through May 15; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 400 Quail Road, Longmont; longmontmuseum.org.

Osmosis Gallery Hosts more than 45 artists in a variety of mediums; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 290 Second Ave., Niwot; osmosisartgallery.com.

Walnut Gallery Features work from more than 50 artists in a wide range of media; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, and open by appointment; 364 Main St., Longmont; thewalnutgallery.com.

Northern Colorado

Art Center of Estes Park “A Symphony Of Color,” oil paintings from Sally Richmond and photography from her son Sasha Richmond, through April 25; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; 517 Big Thompson Ave., Estes Park; artcenterofestes.com

Artworks Loveland  “The Horizon and Everything Within It,” exhibit focuses on introspection and self-discovery; “99 Variations” photographer Youngho Kang uses cameras and mirrors to investigate the self, both run through March 26; 1-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday; 310 N. Railroad Ave., Loveland; artworksloveland.org

Columbine Gallery More than 800 National Sculpture Guild pieces adorn a sculpture garden with local paintings on display inside; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; 2683 N. Taft Ave., Loveland; columbinegallery.com

Loveland Museum “In the Garden, In the Distance,” mixed media by Jennie Kiessling, through April 10; “Lenguaje Vulgar,” (“vulgar language”) by Denver artist Javier Flores, through March 20; “Ditches & Running Water,” wet plate collodion photographs by Laura Cofrin, through April 24; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; 503 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland; lovelandmuseumgallery.org

Are we missing your exhibit? Please email cfantz@prairiemountainmedia.com with “art exhibit” in the subject line. 

