Sadie Grozier leads No. 25 CU lacrosse past Oregon

University of Colorado fifth-year senior attacker Sadie Grozier recorded four goals and led the Buffaloes to a 13-11 win against Oregon on Friday at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore.

Three of Grozier’s four goals came in the second quarter, which put the Buffs up 7-5. Her fourth goal was in the fourth quarter. Teammates Sam McGee and Morgan Pence also had hat-tricks in the win. Grace Donnelly led the CU defense with seven saves in goal.

Colorado, which is ranked No. 25 in the IL Women/IWLCA DI Coaches Poll, improved to 6-2 on the season with the win, which was also its first Pac-12 Conference win of the season (1-2). Oregon is now 1-6 on the season, 0-3 in Pac-12 play.

“We’re glad to get the win today,” head coach Ann Elliott Whidden said. “Tonight was a game we needed to win and we got it done. It wasn’t pretty and wasn’t our best, but we got the result we needed. I believe in this team a lot; they need to believe in themselves and we have to start executing at the level we are capable of as a team.”

Colorado returns to Boulder to finish the first half of Pac-12 play. The Buffs host Stanford on Friday, March 25 and California on Sunday, March 27.