Skip to content

Sadie Grozier leads No. 25 CU lacrosse past Oregon

SportsCollege Sports

Sadie Grozier leads No. 25 CU lacrosse past Oregon

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

University of Colorado fifth-year senior attacker Sadie Grozier recorded four goals and led the Buffaloes to a 13-11 win against Oregon on Friday at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore.

Three of Grozier’s four goals came in the second quarter, which put the Buffs up 7-5. Her fourth goal was in the fourth quarter. Teammates Sam McGee and Morgan Pence also had hat-tricks in the win. Grace Donnelly led the CU defense with seven saves in goal.

Colorado, which is ranked No. 25 in the IL Women/IWLCA DI Coaches Poll, improved to 6-2 on the season with the win, which was also its first Pac-12 Conference win of the season (1-2). Oregon is now 1-6 on the season, 0-3 in Pac-12 play.

“We’re glad to get the win today,” head coach Ann Elliott Whidden said. “Tonight was a game we needed to win and we got it done. It wasn’t pretty and wasn’t our best, but we got the result we needed. I believe in this team a lot; they need to believe in themselves and we have to start executing at the level we are capable of as a team.”

Colorado returns to Boulder to finish the first half of Pac-12 play. The Buffs host Stanford on Friday, March 25 and California on Sunday, March 27.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Storage Solutions With Just The Right Look

    Budget Home Supply wants to revolutionize the way you think about kitchen and bathroom cabinets! The Kitchen and Bath department...
  2. Between Friends In Estes Park

    Whatcha looking for?  Between Friends in Estes Park might have it. Between Friends is one of Estes Park’s special places....
  3. Merchant Services At High Plains Bank

    As a business owner, you need complete, uncomplicated banking services that enable you to securely accept credit, debit, and electronic...
  4. A Unique Residential Experience

    Harper House Apartments offers residents an ideal southeast Boulder location with easy access to Denver, Longmont, Broomfield, Golden, and surrounding...
  5. Comprehensive Immunity Booster

    If you often feel tired, run down and just “on the edge” of getting sick, consider a comprehensive immunity booster...