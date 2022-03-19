Rooney: Evan Battey impact for CU Buffs goes far beyond the numbers

Of course there were hugs.

With Evan Battey set to exit the building for the final time, there wasn’t going to be another way. Bear hugs all around.

During the opening introductions, it was clear there was a different vibe around Colorado’s beloved big man. Before taking his place alongside his teammates for Tuesday’s NIT first-round game at the CU Events Center, Battey made certain to savor the moment.

There were pre-introduction hugs for the team managers and strength and conditioning coach Steve Englehart. He took the floor amid chants of his name, a common refrain at home throughout the season. Given a bonus home game in the NIT, Battey dished out those hugs like a point guard, spreading the final acts of goodwill from his CU playing career among his teammates, fans and, yes, even the media afterward.

It was an unfortunate end to Battey’s career, yet the harsh reality of college basketball is that it almost always ends for everyone with some sort of bitter loss. In CU’s case, it was a 76-68 defeat against St. Bonaventure that shoved the Buffs out of the postseason and sent Battey into whatever comes next in his playing career.

The future remains optimistic for the program, but for the first time in nearly five years it will be a program without Battey. Others have left as significant a mark in the CU record book as Battey. Few have combined his production with the leadership witnessed on the floor and across campus.

Battey’s man-in-the-streets popularity already was well-documented before the stirring scene following the Buffs’ Senior Day upset of No. 2 Arizona. Watching him at times put the Buffs on his ample shoulders down the stretch, all while dealing with the adulation hurled his way as his senior inched closer to the finish line, it got me reflective.

What exactly was I going to remember most about Battey?

Outside eight random games I was forced to watch from home over his four-year playing career (four due to random COVID-related reasons in 2020-21; the game in China to start the 2019-20 season; and the three Christmas weekend games in Hawaii in 2018) I was in the gym for all 133 games of his career. But it’s one he didn’t play in that stands out the most.

The night of Jan. 10, 2018 was an eventful one for the program. It was the night of the “Timeout Game” at USC, when Trojans head coach Andy Enfield took a rub-it-in-your face timeout in the waning seconds of a game that already was over, setting the foundation for a rivalry that remains contentious. Via Twitter over the previous few weeks I noted a few cryptic get-well-soon messages sent Battey’s way. Already redshirting that season, Battey spent that semester break at his Southern California home and was scheduled to rejoin the Buffs during that weekend trip to Los Angeles.

I assumed the get-well messages were addressing an injury. Gathering my notes and thoughts in the bowels of the Galen Center prior to the postgame interviews, I looked up to see Battey lumbering toward me in the narrow corridor. He didn’t appear injured and he was smiling that broad, beaming grin soon to be a favorite in Boulder. However, something appeared…off.

I asked how he was doing — in a “hello there” sense, not in an on-the-record sort of way — and it was Battey who kindly slapped me on the back as if I’d been the one who had just survived a harrowing medical scare.

“Pat, I had a stroke.”

That sudden revelation clearly wasn’t part of the company plan, as former CU director of player development Sean Kearney quickly whisked Battey into the locker room. The medical incident weeks earlier that very nearly took so much more than his basketball career defined the beginning of Buffs fans’ love affair with Battey. But it certainly never defined the man.

Battey leaves CU ranked 18th in program history in scoring (1,307), 18th in total rebounds (667), 15th in minutes (3,313), eighth in starts (108) and fourth in games played (133). Despite that early health scare, Battey never missed a game in his four-year playing career.

What I will remember is not any of the numbers, but that night at USC. Not because of the information he spoon-fed me, but because, well, he was just plain ol’ Evan Battey. Due to the stroke, that beaming smile that became his signature was half-frozen on his face, yet it lit up that Galen Center hallway nonetheless. Barely two weeks removed from the stroke, with no answers as to why and his playing future murky at best, and the man was his normal, affable, gregarious self.

That’s what I’ll remember. Or how every so often he asked how my kids were doing. Or the Father’s Day greeting he sent to the Buffs’ media relations director not long after he became a father.

Battey is a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award. They should name the award after him.