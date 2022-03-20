Boulder businesses promote healing through run to honor mass shooting victims

As the city prepares to mark the date of last year’s Table Mesa King Soopers shooting on Tuesday, Boulder business owner Lee Trooper knew his community would be continuing to grieve the 10 lives lost.

Troop, who owns event management company Team Boulder, and Tricia Vieth, store manager at Runners Roost, hoped to help residents move toward healing. On Sunday, they hosted the second Run 4 Boulder Stronger Remembrance Run.

“This is really just an option for people if running or walking is their thing and they feel like being with other people in order to help deal with the tragedy is better for them, then that’s what we’re offering,” Troop said.

Just before 2:30 p.m., more than 30 runners gathered outside the Runners Roost for the 10k to run one kilometer for each of the 10 people who died.

Runner Wendy White, of Boulder, said she was there in remembrance of those whose lives were lost.

“The community has been such a wonderful support,” White said. “I wanted to be part of that. Just having grown up here, it was just a shocking event. Something none of us will forget.”

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty was among those running to show their support Sunday.

“One of the remarkable things since the tragedy last year has been the resiliency and strength of the Boulder community,” Dougherty said. “Once again, that’s on full display here today.”

Dougherty thanked Troop and Runners Roost for bringing people together through the event.

Freyja Troop, Lee Troop’s wife, also participated to show support for the community. She said the couple shopped at the Table Mesa King Soopers. During their shopping trips, they always saw Teri Leiker, one of the 10 people killed, working.

“She was so sweet,” Freyja Troop said.

The other people killed were Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51; Denny Stong, 20; Rikki Olds, 23; Neven Stanisic, 23; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 61; and Jody Waters, 65, were killed in the shooting, which happened just before 3 p.m. on March 22, 2021.

Runners left the starting line on Broadway just after 2:30 p.m. — a nod to when the first 911 calls reached police on March 22 last year. Participants could run or walk the 10k route to the National Center for Atmospheric Research. In the parking lot of NCAR, which overlooks Boulder, they were invited to grab a water bottle and take a moment to reflect.

At the finish line, Timothy Schultz said it was a good run.

“I love running up there. To do it for this cause was pretty special,” Schultz said. “It was nice to see the community come together.”

While the run was free to participate in and was not raising money for anything, organizers encouraged runners to donate to the Colorado Healing Fund, which supports local communities with financial, emotional and physical needs after mass tragedies.

This year marked the second remembrance race. Troop said last year, the businesses had partnered to host a fun run race on March 22. In wake of the tragedy, it was rescheduled for 10 days later and revamped as a way to bring people together to show support after the shooting.

After last year’s race, Troop said he went by the chain link fence outside of King Soopers, which had been turned into a make-shift memorial. Community members poured out in droves to attach flowers, signs, prayers and messages to the fence. The runners also did their part. Troop said he was touched to see that more than a hundred attached their race numbers to the fence as a sign of solidarity.

“I’ve lived all over the world and I’ve never seen the resiliency that the people in this community show,” Troop said. “The way people come together, it’s a pretty special place to be so strong at a time when we’ve had a crisis.”