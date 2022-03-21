Meati begins direct-to-consumer sales of its meat alternatives

For the first time outside a restaurant, eaters will be able to get their hands — and mouths — on meat-alternative startup Meati’s offerings as the company began direct-to-consumer sales of its cutlets on Monday.

Meati — founded as Emergy Inc. prior to rebranding several years ago — is following the concept of using fungi to mimic the flavor and texture of meat first pioneered to commercial scale by Beyond Meat Inc. (Nasdaq: BYND) and Impossible Foods Inc.

However, Meati is aiming to develop processes that replicate whole cuts of meat, such as chicken breast and cuts of steak, instead of the ground texture that larger alternative-meat producers use.

The company’s Meati classic cutlets and crispy cutlets are available now through its website and the Meati steak filet will be available this spring.

Meati — started in Chicago but relocated to Boulder, where co-founders Tyler Huggins and Justin Whiteley both received their doctorates at the University of Colorado Boulder — products have been available at Colorado-based restaurants SALT Bistro and Birdcall for several months.

“It’s such an exciting time of growth here at Meati as we officially enter the market and build breakthrough launch plans with key commercial partners across channels,” Meati president Scott Tassani said in a prepared statement. “We’re looking forward to what’s to come in near-term collaborations, as we pilot our offerings and set our sights on new market expansion this year.”

David Chang, chef and founder of Momofuku and Majordomo Media, has been hired as a brand ambassador, providing recipes and cooking tutorial videos.

Last May, Meati signed a lease to take 76,500 square feet in a new Thornton industrial building to scale up its production of plant-based meat products after raising $18 million in loans to finance the expansion.

The facility at 14831 Washington St. will be capable of producing millions of pounds of meat alternatives by this year, the company said when it took over the space.

A month after inking the lease, Meati closed on a $50-million Series B fundraising round co-led by new investor BOND and long-time Meati investor Acre Venture Partners.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.