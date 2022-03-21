Offseason soon to begin in earnest for CU Buffs men’s basketball

For Tad Boyle, the offseason began with a coaching point that exemplified the not-quite-ready-for-primetime makeup within the players scheduled to return to the Colorado men’s basketball team.

Among the many mistakes that led to the Buffaloes’ quick ouster in the NIT last week at home against St. Bonaventure was a pair of shot clock violations, one in each half.

“That in itself tells you that your team is not mentally ready,” Boyle said. “You should never have a shot clock violation on March 15th. You might have one on November 15th, when your offense hasn’t kind of jelled yet and you’re still working on things. But not on March 15th. That tells you right there that our team was not mentally ready to go. That’s disappointing, and that’s on me as a coach.”

It will be critical offseason for a program that will look to regain its status as an NCAA Tournament-quality team. While potential roster moves, most notably the pending decision by sophomore forward Jabari Walker about whether he will enter the NBA Draft, could throw a change-up into the spring plans, here are the most immediate priorities for Boyle and the Buffs as they begin the offseason.

Recruiting target

The Buffs generally have taken a “best available” approach to spring recruiting in recent seasons, and once again Boyle and his staff are unlikely to dismiss any opportunity, whether it arrives from overseas, within the transfer portal, or from a high school player whose recruitment is re-opened due to various coaching changes, which is the sort of route that brought McKinley Wright IV and KJ Simpson to Boulder.

While it’s certainly no given the lone scholarship available this spring for the 2022-23 roster will remain the only open spot, it presents a bit of a unique situation with the Buffs’ roster makeup. With no juniors, eligibility-wise, on the 2021-22 team, bringing in any player with more than one year of eligibility would prevent the Buffs from targeting current prep prospects for the 2023 class.

Of course, even one roster defection would give Boyle and his staff added flexibility. Barring that, however, the Buffs could target a graduate transfer in order to add an impact player for a team ready to compete who also will keep a roster spot warm for the following year.

Get healthy

For the first time, the Buffs welcomed the top recruiting class in the Pac-12 to Boulder last fall. Injuries severely dampened that group’s impact.

Of the five freshmen who joined CU this past season, two of them — Quincy Allen (hip) and Javon Ruffin (knee) — were forced into redshirt seasons due to injuries. Another rookie, 7-foot-1 center Lawson Lovering, played in 18 games before a knee injury ended his season prematurely. Simpson and Julian Hammond III combined to win three Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors, with Hammond responding well down the stretch when an injury to senior guard Elijah Parquet opened the door for a larger role.

Simpson likely will be looked upon to possibly take over the point guard role, but the season was a complete wash for Allen and Ruffin, and a partial wash for Lovering. Getting that trio healthy and up to speed will allow the Buffs to finally start reaping the full impact of what, on paper, was the highest-ranked class in program history.

Taking charge

With Wright and Evan Battey, the Buffs weren’t lacking for leadership that past five seasons. With the final remnants of the impactful recruiting class of 2017 now gone, new leadership needs to emerge. That can’t begin when preseason practices tips off in October. That needs to happen now — in the weight room, in the gym, in pickup games — in order for new leadership to be in place for the 2022-23 season.

Battey spoke often of how his class wanted to change the culture at CU. They did that. It will be up to players like Simpson, Nique Clifford, Tristan da Silva, Luke O’Brien and, if he returns, Walker, to pick up that torch.