Timed entry reservations proposed for Eldorado Canyon State Park

A timed entry reservation system has been proposed in order to help regulate increasing crowds at Eldorado Canyon State Park. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will rule on the proposal in May. (Camera file photo)
Eldorado Canyon State Park could see a new reservation system with timed entry to address congregation and traffic concerns on weekends and summer holidays, according to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The program was proposed to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission during a meeting last month and will go through a final consideration process in early May.

Reservations through this new system could begin as early as August, if approved. They would only be required for vehicle access on weekends and holidays, as those are traditionally the busiest times for the park. According to CPW, Eldorado Canyon State Park reaches vehicle capacity consistently Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays between April and October.

Park Manager John Carson said the increase is compounded due factors including pandemic restrictions, changes in current weather patterns and increased population growth.

Several concerns have been raised by park visitors and received by the park according to the release. Some of those public comments include wanting to plan in advance, having access to a range of entry times and not being limited to a certain length of stay.

If the pilot program is approved by CPW, park staff will evaluate the effectiveness of the timed entry reservation system at the end of the 2023 season.

