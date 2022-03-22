Skip to content

CU Buffs get verbal commitment from 2023 lineman

CU Buffs get verbal commitment from 2023 lineman

By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Colorado has added a lot of size to its 2023 football recruiting class.

Naquil Betrand from Northeast High School in Philadelphia announced his verbal commitment to the Buffaloes on Tuesday.

Betrand is listed on his Twitter page as 6-foot-7, 315 pounds and he is projected as an offensive tackle.

Although he doesn’t have a star rating from 247Sports.com or Rivals.com, Betrand has seen his recruitment gain some steam lately.

According to 247Sports, Betrand has 15 scholarship offers, including recent offers from CU and Washington. He announced his offer from CU on March 4.

Betrand also has FBS offers from Appalachian State, Bowling Green, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Memphis, Temple and Tulsa.

Betrand is the fourth player to commit to CU for 2023, joining edge Kam Bizor (Houston), receiver Edward Schultz (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) and quarterback Ryan Staub (Stevenson Ranch, Calif.).

Note

Reggie Moore, who spent the past two years as an offensive quality control coach with the Buffs, has left CU to become the receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Prairie View A&M. Moore had previously worked as the receivers coach at Prairie View A&M from 2015-17.

Brian Howell | Sports Writer

Brian Howell has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2004 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2010.

