News

Prescribed burn at Ron Stewart Preserve set for Thursday and Friday

A prescribed burn is scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain. (Photo by Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
Boulder County Parks and Open Space and the Sheriff’s Office Fire Management Program will conduct a prescribed burn on Thursday and Friday at the Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain.

The park, east of Lyons, will be closed both days to ensure safety during burning.

Certain weather conditions must be met in order for a burn to take place, according to a county news release. Burning will stop if there are gusty winds or if the situation becomes unsafe in any way. Officials will consider wind, temperature, relative humidity and air quality ahead of the burn, the release states.

For additional information, contact Boulder County Parks & Open Space Resource Specialist Nick Stremel at 303-678-6290 or nstremel@bouldercounty.org.

