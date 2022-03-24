About 75 people join Tgthr’s annual Sleep Out in Boulder

Under the starless Thursday night sky, a group of people clustered together outside in downtown Boulder.

They unrolled their sleeping bags and prepared to sleep on the uneven, cold ground.

When they awake early Friday morning, they need to go straight to work, Chris Nelson commanded. They need to go to work tired. They need to go work cold. They need to feel what every person experiencing homelessness does every single day, while many still say “We should just ask them to get a job,” said Nelson, CEO of Tgthr.

Thursday night, Tgthr the Boulder-based nonprofit, hosted its 10th annual Sleep Out at the First United Methodist Church of Boulder to raise money for programs as well as awareness of youth homelessness. This year’s goal is to raise $200,000, and as of 8:45 p.m. Thursday, the organization had raised more than $170,000, Nelson said.

This is the first in-person event the organization has held since 2018, Nelson said. It has been held virtually the past two years with people recording themselves camping in their backyards. This year’s event also has a virtual component, he added.

About 75 people participated during the in-person Sleep Out on Thursday night, Nelson said.

“We wanted to make sure people felt comfortable to either join us for this live event or do it virtually, and so we’ve got pre-recorded material we’re filming, so that that’ll be available,” Nelson said.

Tgthr, formally known as Attention Homes, rebranded last year while still offering the same programs aimed at ending youth homelessness. The organization offers six distinct programs, which all include mental, physical, emotional, relational and life-skills resources to help get youth on their feet.

Nelson said about 100 to 200 youth in Boulder County sleep on the street, in a vehicle, or uninhabited building each night.

“The root causes of youth homelessness tend to be different than what people think,” he said. “It’s family rejection, it’s aging out of systems. If there’s one thing that people need to understand is that this is a solvable problem, and we need to accept that we can solve it in order to have widespread community support in doing so.”

A Norman, 20, has lived at 1440 Pine, Tgthr’s supportive housing complex for youth aged 18 to 24, for two years. Their parents’ struggles with substance abuse led them to leave home and spend years unhoused.

“Before (Tgthr), I was in foster care, I experienced homelessness — my parents did not set me up with the toolbox I needed in life and so slowly, I’ve acquire the tools I need,” they said.

While receiving support from Tgthr, Norman said they graduated high school, got married, started a part-time job at GameStop and enrolled at Front Range Community College’s campus in Longmont.

“We need more events like this to hopefully widen some people’s minds, (and) maybe if the Sleep Out could go to middle school or high school and do some kind of event, then that would bring the new generation up with some understanding,” Norman said.

Ryan Van Duzer, a Boulder resident, said he has camped out as part of the annual Sleep Out since the very beginning.

“You think of Boulder as a place that’s just super-duper rich, and it is for the most part, but there are definitely some needs here,” he said. “There’s some young people who struggle for a variety of reasons, and so it feels good to be able to help my town in this way, even though it’s a tiny bit.”

The Sleep Out is important because it is visual, said Hilary Van Dusen, a volunteer with Tgthr. When someone sees a large group of people gathered together, preparing to camp out in front of a church, it compels them to ask questions.

“It really draws that and since we’re all individually fundraising, it’s a great opportunity to talk it up amongst your friends in your own community,” she said.

Chip, CEO of the Downtown Boulder Partnership, said he hopes to see the day where the services offered by Tgthr and many other organizations that provide resources to people experiencing homelessness are no longer needed. But that wish hasn’t come true yet.

“We’re a long way away from that,” he said. “We need to just keep (the problem) in the light.”

Donate to Tgthr at tgthr.org/donate/.