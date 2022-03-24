Wrapping up the CU Buffs women’s basketball season

For those involved with the Colorado women’s basketball program, this season won’t soon be forgotten.

Despite a disappointing loss to Creighton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on March 18, the Buffaloes put together their best season in nearly a decade.

For the first time since 2013, the Buffs (22-9) reached the NCAA Tournament, topped 20 wins and finished above .500 in conference play (9-7). CU has gone at least .500 in conference play two years in a row, which is something the program had not done since the 2002-03 and 2003-04 seasons.

In getting there, the Buffs had several players step up as leaders, fill important roles and come up with timely points, rebounds and more. The Buffs also had some memorable moments along the way.

As the Buffs begin their offseason, here’s a recap of the season, including some BuffZone.com awards and moments to remember.

Team MVP – Mya Hollingshed, senior: A two-time first-team All-Pac-12 performer, Hollingshed returned for a fifth season to try to lead the Buffs to the NCAA tourney and she did just that. She was the only player in the Pac-12 to lead her team in scoring (14.1 points per game), rebounding (7.42 per game) and 3-point percentage (.396). She also had a career-high 2.0 assists per game and led the team in blocks (32). Most importantly, she was a leader and her decision to return for one more season was the key to CU’s success.

Most improved – Quay Miller, junior: Last year at Washington, she started all 21 games, averaging 27.7 minutes, 9.9 points and 6.0 rebounds. Her per 40-minutes averages were 14.3 points and 8.6 rebounds and her shooting percentages were .378 (total field goals), .204 (3-pointers) and .647 (free throws). This year, she came off the bench in all 31 games, averaging 20 minutes, 10.6 points and 5.1 rebounds. Meanwhile, her per-40 averages jumped to 21.3 points and 10.3 rebounds, and her shooting percentages improved dramatically to .504 (FGs), .276 (3-pointers) and .764 (FTs). She was named the Pac-12’s sixth player of the year.

Comeback player of the year – Jaylyn Sherrod, junior: After 12 painful games in 2020-21, Sherrod shut things down and went through hip surgery, missing the final 11 games. This year, she returned and started all 31 games, averaging 8.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.77 assists. She had a career-best 1.72 assist-to-turnover ratio while finishing fourth in the Pac-12 in assists and fifth in steals (1.77 per game).

Newcomer of the year – Kindyll Wetta, freshman: Certainly a case could be made for Miller or another Washington transfer, Tameiya Sadler. Wetta, however, gets the nod after an impressive freshman season. Pac-12 coaches named her to the All-Freshman team and All-Defensive team, becoming the first player in the conference’s 11-year history to make both teams — a feat even more impressive by the fact that she wasn’t a starter. She was second in the Pac-12 with 2.13 steals per game, while also averaging 4.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Leadership award – Peanut Tuitele, senior: CU had a strong senior class, led by Hollingshed. Tuitele was an emotional leader for the Buffs all year, however. Statistically, she posted 7.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game, but her impact on the team was greater than her numbers. She played with toughness and through pain during much of her four years, and she led by example and with a strong voice in practice and games.

Unsung hero award – Sila Finau, senior: She’s been asked to play a variety of roles in her career. A year ago, she took over point guard duties after Sherrod’s injury and led the team in assists. This year, she was asked to move to an off-guard role and played well. She posted just 4.2 points and 2.8 rebounds, but provided a huge lift defensively on the perimeter. She also had some timely big games, including a career-high 15 points in a double-overtime win against Oregon on Feb. 23.

Moment of the year – Selection Sunday. After waiting for nine years to get into the NCAA Tournament, the Buffs finally got there. Anticipating the invitation, CU hosted a selection show watch party and the event didn’t disappoint. The pure joy and emotion of the players told the story of a long, difficult journey that paid off.

Game of the year – CU 86, Oregon, 83 (2 OT), Feb. 23, CU Events Center: This was oh-so-close to being the heartbreaker of the year. The Buffs led by 11 with 1:30 to play in regulation, but collapsed, as Oregon went on a 13-2 run to send it to overtime. The Buffs needed an extra 10 minutes to get it done, but snapped a six-game losing streak to the then-25th-ranked Ducks.

Individual performance of the year – Jaylyn Sherrod, Jan. 7-9: She was so good during the first weekend of Pac-12 play that she was named conference player of the week, so we’ll acknowledge both games. She posted 15 points, eight assists and six rebounds to beat USC. Then, she had 25 points and eight assists in a win against UCLA. She had just two turnovers in the entire weekend.

Clutch moment of the year – Frida Formann, Pac-12 Tournament: In the first round against Washington, the Buffs were clinging to a 54-51 lead when Formann drained a 3-pointer with 1:51 to play. That sparked the Buffs to a strong finish in the 64-52 win. The next day CU trailed No. 14 Arizona, 41-40, before Formann hit the go-ahead layup. Then, with 1:59 to go, she drilled a 3-pointer for a 45-41 lead. The Buffs hung on for a 45-43 win.