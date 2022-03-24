Skip to content

Former Macy’s building in Boulder sells

Business

Former Macy’s building in Boulder sells

By | BizWest Media/Prairie Mountain Publishing
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The companies that are redeveloping the former Macy’s building in the 29th Street Shopping Center have officially closed on the purchase of the building.

Boulder 29 LLC, a joint venture between Denver-based developer Corum Real Estate Group and New York City-based Fair Street Partners, acquired the vacant building from Macy’s Real Estate Holdings LLC. The purchase price was not disclosed, and the sale has not yet been recorded by the Boulder County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

In January, the Boulder City Council approved plans to redevelop the department store into a three-story, 154,000-square-foot office building with 9,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor. Construction is set to start in May, with delivery expected by the fourth quarter of 2023.

“The adaptive reuse of this building will be an excellent example of how recycling and repurposing outdated structures can energize irreplaceable real estate,” said Eric Komppa, president of Corum Real Estate Group, in a statement. “In addition to reutilizing the building’s shell, the project will capitalize on the structure’s high ceilings, large floorplates, and Flatiron vistas to create an environmentally efficient and distinctive office environment that is ideally suited for the wide variety of tenants in and drawn to the Boulder market.”

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.

Author

Tommy Wood

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Studio Apartment In Boulder

    Don’t settle for just any studio apartment in Boulder. Kimberly Court in South Boulder offers a wonderful residential community environment...
  2. Who Do You Trust With Your Funeral Plans?

    There are several good reasons to consider pre-planning your funeral. But who do you trust with your funeral plans? Greenwood...
  3. Upgraded And Roomy. That’s Ute Creek.

    Have you seen beautifully renovated Ute Creek Apartments in Longmont? Spectacular upgraded finishes include tiled entries, vinyl wood plank flooring,...
  4. All-Day-Long Mexican Food

    Come to Si Señor for all-day-long Mexican food! From breakfast through dinner, they’re serving up delicious plates of authentic Mexican...
  5. High Plains Bank Flagler

    High Plains Bank Flagler is your community bank. We believe banking is about our customers’ real-life needs. Perhaps you have...