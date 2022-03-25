Skip to content

Boulder County crews rescue dehydrated hiker on Royal Arch Trail

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County crews rescued a hiker on the Royal Arch Trail on Thursday evening.

Dispatchers were called at 8:25 p.m. about a 25-year-old man who was dehydrated and experiencing severe cramping in the area of the Royal Arch Trail at Chautauqua Park.

The hiker had summitted the Royal Arch Trail when he began experiencing symptoms of dehydration. He and his hiking partner were able to walk most of the way down the trail, but his condition worsened and he was not able to continue walking out.

Rescuers provided electrolyte drinks and snacks to the dehydrated hiker. After a short time, his condition improved and he was able to walk out to the trailhead with assistance from rescuers. The hiker declined additional medical evaluation and was released.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and Boulder Open Space Mountain Parks responded to the call.

Author

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

