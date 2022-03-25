Skip to content

Kalmia Avenue apartment building fire displaces 24 Boulder families

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

An early morning fire Friday damaged two apartment buildings and displaced 24 families on Kalmia Avenue.

Boulder Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said dispatchers received a smoke call at 4:53 a.m. Friday, and crews responded to find flames already visible.

Waugh said the fire involved two apartment buildings in the 2800 block of Kalmia Avenue, and that 24 families have been displaced.

There have been no reported injuries.

Boulder Fire-Rescue had the fire completely extinguished, including hot spots, by about 9 a.m.

Waugh said the exact cause of the fire is not known at this time, but investigators believe it started in the upper part of the building, allowing it to spread through the attic above the sprinkler system.

Resident Cathy Edwards said she was woken up by police telling her to evacuate.

“Everybody was home and still sleeping,” she said.

Edwards was able to grab her cats and get out of her unit, which was on the ground floor, and she watched as the fire spread up through the building.

“We’re on the first floor, so we didn’t lose as much as the people above us,” Edwards said.

Resident Steven, who declined to give his last name, said the fire alarm woke him up.

Steven said he “didn’t think anything of it at first,” until his mother told him they needed to evacuate.

“We grabbed a few things and got out,” he said.

The two were able to load some items into their car and drive out of the complex. Steven returned shortly after that to watch three fire engines trying to contain the blaze.

“They were pounding it,” Steven said.

Steven said his unit, which was on the ground floor on the other side of the building from the fire, likely was not burned but probably suffered water damage.

“Not really sure where to go from here,” he said standing outside the complex watching firefighters clean up the scene. “Just wait and see if we can go in and get some of our stuff.”

Volunteers from the American Red Cross of Mile High are on scene meeting with individuals impacted by the fire and have already assisted approximately 25 individuals from 11 units.

Red Cross volunteers will continue to assess and deliver recovery services to those affected and displaced by the fire.

This is the second major apartment complex fire in Boulder in the last year. A fire at Whittier Place damaged 81 units in October.

Boulder Fire-Rescue firefighters view fire damage to a multi residential building at 2880 Kalmia Avenue in Boulder on Friday, March 25, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

