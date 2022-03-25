Boulder police investigating hit-and-run that seriously injured cyclist

Boulder police are still trying to investigate a hit-and-run crash in which a driver struck and seriously injured a cyclist earlier this month.

Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said the crash occurred at 5:22 pm March 13 at Baseline Road and Mohawk Drive.

The cyclist, an adult male, was seriously injured after he was reportedly struck by a driver that fled the scene.

Waugh said at the time the only description police have of a suspect vehicle is that it was a black SUV.

Anyone with any information on this crash is asked to call Boulder police at 303-441-3333.