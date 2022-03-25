Boulder police investigating hit-and-run that seriously injured cyclist

Skip to content

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Boulder police are still trying to investigate a hit-and-run crash in which a driver struck and seriously injured a cyclist earlier this month.

Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said the crash occurred at 5:22 pm March 13 at Baseline Road and Mohawk Drive.

The cyclist, an adult male, was seriously injured after he was reportedly struck by a driver that fled the scene.

Waugh said at the time the only description police have of a suspect vehicle is that it was a black SUV.

Anyone with any information on this crash is asked to call Boulder police at 303-441-3333.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

