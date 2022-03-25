Skip to content

CU lacrosse upends Stanford

Buffaloes hold off No. 24 Cardinal

Grace Donnelly’s save on a Stanford shot with just 42 seconds in regulation proved monumental on Friday afternoon at Kittredge Field, helping Colorado lacrosse hold off the Cardinal, 17-16, after a furious rally by the road team in the fourth quarter.

Sam McGee scored four goals, and Charlie Rudy and Chloe Willard each scored three times as the Buffaloes beat a ranked team for the second time this season.

“For us to come out here today and execute against a really good team in a game we knew we had to win here at home, I’m really proud of all of (the players) for what they contributed offensively, defensively, and throughout,” head coach Ann Elliott Whidden said.

Colorado is now 7-2 and 2-2 in the Pac-12, while Stanford dropped to 5-5 (3-1 Pac-12).

CU took a 10-7 lead into halftime as it had seven different players score in the first half. Rudy led the way with three goals in the half, tallying her 22nd career game with three or more goals.

After a Stanford goal to open the third quarter, Colorado used a 3-0 run to open its lead to 13-8.

The teams traded goals as the Buffaloes led 16-11 in the fourth quarter. Stanford then used a 4-0 run to get within one goal, 16-15, with 3:53 remaining in regulation.

CU’s Katie Giordano scored a vital free-position goal with 2:47 remaining as the Buffaloes led 17-15. Stanford’s Ali Baiocco answered with her fifth goal of the game 32 seconds later. A yellow card called on the Buffs’ Macaul Mellor with 2:08 gave Stanford a man-up advantage for the next two minutes of gameplay. However, the Buffs buckled down defensively and did not allow Stanford to tie the game.

