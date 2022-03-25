Deck fire reported at Boulder home Friday afternoon

Boulder firefighters quickly knocked down a fire that originated from a deck and spread to a home Friday afternoon.

No injuries were reported, said Marya Washburn, spokesperson for Boulder-Fire Rescue.

Boulder police first arrived to the scene at 2980 Juilliard St. about 2:05 p.m., Washburn said. The residents and neighbors reported the fire after they began smelling smoke, she said. The family quickly evacuated and is safe.

Officers reported that the fire was coming from the deck of the single-family, single-story home and was quickly spreading to the house.

The fire was “knocked” down at 2:32 p.m., according to police traffic.

Washburn did know how much of the home has been damaged by the fire. The family is temporarily displaced, she said.

Firefighters remained on scene about 3 p.m. Friday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Boulder-Fire Rescue, Washburn said.