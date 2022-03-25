Early look at CU Buffs women’s basketball roster in 2022-23

If the Colorado women’s basketball team is to get back to the NCAA Tournament next season, it will do so with a roster that looks very different from this year.

Seniors Sila Finau, Mya Hollingshed and Peanut Tuitele are graduating and moving on in their basketball careers. All three started every game this season for the Buffaloes (22-9) and combined for 270 career starts.

Overall, six scholarship players are moving on from the Buffs, who will lose 40% of the minutes played this year, along with 41.7% of their point production and 42.8% of their rebounds.

Between now and the start of preseason practices in the fall, CU’s roster is sure to go through more changes. The Buffs currently have three open scholarships, so head coach JR Payne and her staff is likely to add some players through the transfer portal. Potentially half of the roster could be filled with newcomers. For now, here is an early look at who the Buffaloes will have to work with in the 2022-23 season:

Point guard

This is one spot that won’t look much different, as Jaylyn Sherrod and Kindyll Wetta both return. Sherrod will be a senior and is one of only 17 players in CU history with at least 300 career assists (306). Her scoring went down a bit this past year, but she had the best assist-to-turnover ratio of her career (1.72). Wetta was a super sub who ranked fourth on the team in minutes (24.3 per game) as a freshman. She averaged 2.8 assists and had a 2.0 assist-to-turnover ratio. Sherrod was the starter and Wetta the primary backup this year, but CU could find a way to get them both in the lineup next year.

Guard

CU will miss Finau’s leadership, defense and scoring punch, but return three guards from this year’s rotation. Junior Frida Formann has started 38 of her 54 games with the Buffs. Although she struggled a bit with her shot this year, she’s got the ability to be one of the better 3-point shooters in the Pac-12. She has led the Buffs in 3-point attempts the past two seasons and is also a good ball handler who can play a variety of positions. Tameiya Sadler, a transfer from Washington this year, took over as a starter for Formann in late January. She started 12 games before a season-ending injury in the Pac-12 Tournament. Another good ball handler, she provides scoring punch and solid defense to the Buffs.

Wing

Tayanna Jones is returning for her fifth season of college basketball, and her third with the Buffs. She averaged 12.9 minutes off the bench this season and shot the ball well (46.0%). She has the length and athleticism to give the Buffs a lift on both ends of the floor. This spot will be bolstered by two incoming freshmen: Lizzie Holder and Jada Wynn. The 6-foot-2 Holder, from Stillwater (Minn.) High School, was named Class AAAA All-State honorable mention this year. Holder loves defense and Payne has described her as “kind of nasty on the floor.” The 6-foot Wynn is the daughter of former Washington coach Jody Wynn. At Troy (Calif.) High School this year, she averaged 16.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists. She has a high basketball IQ and could be one of the most versatile players on the roster next season.

Post

Hollingshed and Tuitele leave some big shoes to fill and the Buffs will look significantly different in the frontcourt. Quay Miller returns for her senior year after being named the Pac-12 sixth player of the year. She had a great year off the bench for the Buffs, finishing second on the team in scoring (10.6) and rebounds (5.1). CU is excited about a healthy and improved Charlotte Whittaker. A 6-3 junior, Whittaker didn’t play this year after having hip surgeries. In her first two years, she averaged 5.5 points and 2.6 rebounds, mainly coming off the bench. She has the ability to double those numbers as a starter. Kennedy Taylor, a 6-3 freshman this year, could also factor into the mix after playing just 19 minutes this year. CU might rely on at least one of the incoming freshmen: 6-3 Ally Fitzgerald, from Marquette (Mo.) High School, and 6-3 Brianna McLeod, from Kings Christian in Toronto. One of the better players from Canada, McLeod is strong and athletic. Fitzgerald is a multi-sport athlete with a lot of upside who will provide depth.