Evan Battey selected to participate in…

SportsCollege Sports

Evan Battey selected to participate in collegiate 3-on-3 tournament in April

Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship consists of 64 Division I players

Colorado’s Evan Battey isn’t done playing basketball this season and representing the Buffaloes.

The senior forward has been selected to participate in the 2022 Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship, scheduled for April 1-3 at The Sugar Mill in New Orleans.

Sixty-four players, representing all 32 NCAA Division I conferences, will compete for a share of $150,000 — one of the largest prize purses at any FIBA 3×3 sanctioned event. Each conference will be paired with another, forming 16 four-man rosters, separated into four pools. Battey is one of four players that will be part of the Pac-12 Conference/West Coast Conference team.

BOULDER, CO – October 19, 2021: Evan Battey talks to reporters during the University of Colorado Boulder’s men’s basketball media day. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

An All-Pac-12 Second Team selection in 2021-22, Battey averaged 12.4 points and 4.7 rebounds as a senior, helping the Buffaloes to a 21-12 record and a berth in the NIT.

Battey completed his storied Colorado career having played in 88 wins, the most in program history. He’s one of only 12 Buffaloes to record 1,300 points and 600 rebounds in a career. Battey ranks fourth in games played (133), eighth in starts (108), 15th in minutes (3,313) and 18th in scoring (1,307) and rebounding (667) in school history.

Teams will play each squad in their respective pool on April 1 and 2 before all 16 will head to the knockout stage on April 3, with the top two teams from each pool receiving byes to the quarterfinals. The winning team from each pool play game will win $1,000, victories in the first two knockout rounds will net another $1,000, a quarterfinal win is worth $5,000, a semifinal triumph is another $10,000, while the team that takes home the tournament title will add $50,000 to their winnings.

