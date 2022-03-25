Skip to content

Front Range Stage: ‘Tales from the Tipping Point’ in Boulder, ‘Nunsense’ in Longmont

Now Or Never Theatre presents a puppetry play about sustainability titled “Tales from the Tipping Point,” at Dairy Arts Center.
Now Or Never Theatre presents a puppetry play about sustainability titled "Tales from the Tipping Point," at Dairy Arts Center.
1776 Musical about the birth of America, through April 3, Performance Now Theatre Company, Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood; $20; performancenow.org.

Animal Farm Stage version of George Orwell’s biting satire, through May 21, Arvada Center for the Arts, 6900 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada; $45; arvadacenter.org.

Hamilton National tour of the groundbreaking musical, through March 27, DCPA, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $59-$499; denvercenter.org.

The Liar Adaptation of a French farce, through May 22, Arvada Center for the Arts, 6900 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada; $45; arvadacenter.org.

Little Women the Musical The adventures of four women in Civil War-era America, through March 31, Jesters Dinner Theatre, 214 Main St., Longmont; $17-$40; jesterstheatre.com.

Murder on the Orient Express Agatha Christie’s whodunit set aboard a train, through April 16, Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown; $35-$72.50; coloradocandlelight.com.

The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes An average man wakes up and discovers his life has become a musical, through April 23, BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Road, Boulder; $65-$70; bdtstage.org.

Nunsense The Little Sisters of Hoboken put on a show to raise money in this musical comedy, through March 27, Longmont Theatre Company, 513 Main St., Longmont; $32-$33; longmonttheatre.org.

The Other Josh Cohen Rock ‘n’ roll romantic musical comedy, through May 1, DCPA Theatre, Garner Galleria Theatre, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $45; denvercenter.org.

Tales from the Tipping Point Story told with actors and puppetry about climate change, through March 27, Now or Never Theatre, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $12-$20; thedairy.org.

Tootsie National tour of the musical based on the popular movie, March 29-April 10, DCPA Broadway, Buell Theatre, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $35-$115; denvercenter.org.

Towards Zero Agatha Christie mystery thriller, through March 26, Firehouse Theater Company, John Hand Theater, 7653 E. 1st Place, Denver; $23-$25; firehousetheatercompany.com.

Choir Boy Gospel musical about a gay student in conflict, April 22-May 29, Denver Center Theatre Company, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $30-$71; denvercenter.org.

Dixie’s Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull Dixie Longate shares lessons learned in this one-person comedy, June 22-July 17, DCPA, Garner Galleria Theatre, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $46-$80; denvercenter.org.

Flyin’ West Drama about Black women who forged new lives following the Civil War, April 9-May7, Firehouse Theater Company, John Hand Theater, 7653 E. 1st St., Denver; $25; firehousetheatercompany.com.

Jersey Boys Musical that reveals the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, April 15-17, DCPA Broadway, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $35-$115; denvercenter.org.

Quixote Nuevo Tejano musical about becoming the hero of your own story, May 13-June 12, Denver Center Theatre Company, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $30-$69; denvercenter.org.

Heart Richard World-premiere comedy about Shakespeare’s complicated villain Richard III and all his fans, April 8-30, Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan St., Denver; name your price; buntport.com.

Stick Fly Play that explores the interconnectedness of race and class, April 2-May 19, Arvada Center, 6900 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada; $45; arvadacenter.org.

Theater of the Mind David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar-created immersive theater piece world premiere, Aug. 31-Dec. 18, DCPA, York Street Yards, 3887 Steele St., Denver; theateroftheminddenver.com.

Twilight Zone, A Parody Episodes of the famed 1950s/60s TV show are lovingly recreated, April 22-May 14, Theater Company of Lafayette, Mary Miller Theater, 300 E. Simpson St., Lafayette; $18-$23; tclstage.org.

